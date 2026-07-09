SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 17, 2026 in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Lawsuit - BRCB

Shareholders Who Acquired BRCB Shares in or Traceable to Black Rock Coffee Bar's September 2025 IPO Urged to Review Options as Lawsuit Alleges Registration Statement Concealed Material Cannibalization Risks

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased BRCB Class A common stock in or traceable to the Company's September 2025 IPO

Lost money on your Black Rock Coffee investment

Acquired shares between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026

See if you could be eligible to recover or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Black Rock Coffee sold 16,911,764 shares of Class A common stock at $20.00 per shared in its IPO, raising approximately $306.5 million. By the time the lawsuit was filed, shares had traded as low as $7.23, a decline of more than 63% from the IPO price. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by August 17, 2026.

The Alleged Registration Statement Misrepresentations

Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933 imposes strict liability on issuers for material misstatements or omissions in registration statements. The action contends Black Rock Coffee's Registration Statement, filed with the SEC in September 2025, contained materially misleading claims about the Company's expansion strategy and its impact on existing store revenue.

Specifically, as pleaded, the Registration Statement assured investors that the Company would "focus our growth in existing markets where we believe there is an opportunity to increase density with minimal sales transfer." The action claims this representation was misleading because new store openings were already leading to cannibalization of existing store revenue at the time.

What the Registration Statement Allegedly Misrepresented

That the Company's expansion approach was designed to achieve density with "minimal sales transfer" when store openings were allegedly already cannibalizing existing locations

already cannibalizing existing locations That the "disciplined, data-driven approach to site selection" would "build awareness with limited sales transfer" when proximity of new stores to high-volume existing stores was allegedly shifting sales volumes

shifting sales volumes That the Company's growth strategy supported its projection of 1,000 stores by 2035 and approximately 20% average annual store growth without disclosing known cannibalization headwinds

That risk factor language warning sales transfer "may be significant in the future" was generic and forward-looking when the dynamic was allegedly already occurring

IPO Due Diligence and the Underwriter Defendants

Plaintiffs allege that seven underwriters participated in the Offering, collectively purchasing millions of shares for distribution to investors. The complaint names J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, William Blair & Company, L.L.C., and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. as defendants who had a duty to conduct reasonable due diligence into the accuracy of the Registration Statement's claims.

The lawsuit further names the Company's directors who signed or authorized the signing of the Registration Statement as Securities Act Individual Defendants.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations. When a registration statement contains material misstatements, Section 11 provides a path to recovery for shareholders who purchased at inflated prices." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Alleged IPO Proceeds and Defendant Motivation

The approximately $306.5 million in IPO proceeds were designated for purchasing newly issued LLC Units from Black Rock Coffee Holdings, LLC, purchasing LLC Units from the Company's sponsor, The Cynosure Group, LLC, and general corporate purposes. The complaint contends defendants had strong financial motivation to present the Company's expansion strategy in the most favorable light possible, omitting the cannibalization dynamic that would later be revealed.

Start your claim now or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BRCB Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BRCB investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BRCB Class A common stock in or traceable to the Company's September 2025 IPO, or who purchased BRCB securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BRCB lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Black Rock Coffee made materially false or misleading statements in its Registration Statement regarding the Company's expansion strategy and its ability to grow store density with "minimal sales transfer." When the true extent of store cannibalization was revealed on May 12, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is the BRCB lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 17, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my BRCB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 17, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com