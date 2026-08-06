SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 17, 2026 in Embecta Corp. Lawsuit - EMBC

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Embecta Shareholders Need to Know: From "Incredibly Resolute" Pen Needle Claims to a 57.8% Stock Collapse

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- November 25, 2025. January 14, 2026. February 5, 2026. May 5, 2026. Between these dates, Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) shareholders watched management reaffirm fiscal year 2026 guidance three times before the Company slashed revenue projections by $75 million and shares lost more than half their value in a single trading session.

Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Embecta stock fell $5.35 per share on May 5, 2026, closing at $3.90, a decline of 57.8%. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 17, 2026.

November 25, 2025: Initial Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance Issued

Embecta published fourth quarter and full year 2025 results alongside initial fiscal 2026 guidance. Management projected revenue of $1.071 billion to $1.093 billion, adjusted operating margin of 29% to 30%, and adjusted EPS of $2.80 to $3.00. The securities action alleges these projections were issued despite awareness that U.S. pen needle market conditions were deteriorating.

January 14, 2026: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

At J.P. Morgan's 44th Annual Healthcare Conference, the Company described its pen needle business as "incredibly resolute" and highlighted stable insulin pen prescription trends. The lawsuit contends that management used this high-profile industry event to reinforce investor confidence in guidance that was already becoming unattainable due to competitive share loss concentrated at a single major customer.

February 5, 2026: First Quarter Results and Guidance Reaffirmation

Embecta reaffirmed all previously provided fiscal 2026 guidance ranges, stating results were "largely consistent with expectations." As alleged in the complaint, management acknowledged being closer to the lower end of its ranges but did not disclose the severity of U.S. market weakness already affecting the business.

May 5, 2026: The Corrective Disclosure

Embecta revealed second quarter revenue declined 14.4% year-over-year (17.4% on an adjusted constant currency basis), massively underperforming guidance. The Company disclosed:

Pen needle share loss concentrated at a single customer accounting for approximately $25 million in revenue reduction

Market volume softness contributing an estimated $20 million in pen needle headwinds

Syringe revenue decline of approximately $13 million

Full year revenue guidance cut to $1.015 billion to $1.035 billion

Adjusted EPS guidance slashed to $1.55 to $1.75 from $2.80 to $3.00

Quarterly dividend reduced from $0.15 to $0.01 per share

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises questions about the gap between what was communicated to investors during the Class Period and what the Company ultimately reported," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Chronology of Material Events

The timeline spanning November 2025 through May 2026 forms the backbone of the Class Period. The action claims that at each successive public appearance, management had additional information suggesting U.S. pen needle trends were weakening, yet continued to reaffirm projections that proved dramatically overstated.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the EMBC Lawsuit

Q: When did Embecta allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 25, 2025 to May 4, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on May 5, 2026, causing a 57.8% stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the EMBC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Embecta made materially false or misleading statements regarding the attainability of its fiscal year 2026 guidance and the strength of its pen needle segment. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my EMBC shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com