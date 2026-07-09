SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 28, 2026 in Hub Group, Inc. Lawsuit - HUBG

Hub Group's SEC filings repeated generic revenue recognition language quarter after quarter while allegedly failing to disclose that $77 million in purchased transportation costs were being systematically understated and transactions were being prematurely recognized.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors of the recent lawsuit filed against Hub Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HUBG), which examines the adequacy of the Company's risk disclosures and internal control certifications during a three-year period in which Hub Group's financial statements were allegedly materially misstated. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Hub Group shares declined a cumulative $14.71 per share (28.6%) following two corrective disclosures that rendered the Company's 2023, 2024, and first nine months of 2025 financial statements unreliable. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 28, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

From 2023 through 2025, Hub Group's quarterly and annual SEC filings included boilerplate language stating that revenue was recognized "when we transfer services to our customers in an amount that reflects the consideration we expect to receive" under ASC Topic 606. Each filing also contained certifications from the CEO and CFO stating that disclosure controls and procedures were "effective" and that financial statements "fairly present in all material respects" the Company's financial condition.

This identical language appeared in at least eleven SEC filings across the Class Period.

What the Complaint Charges Was Missing

The securities action contends that these formulaic disclosures concealed specific, known problems:

Purchased transportation and warehousing costs were allegedly understated by an estimated $77 million in the first nine months of 2025 alone

understated by an estimated $77 million in the first nine months of 2025 alone Certain transactions were allegedly prematurely or incorrectly recognized, or not adequately supported, dating back to at least Q1 2023

prematurely or incorrectly recognized, or not adequately supported, dating back to at least Q1 2023 Accounts payable were allegedly understated, masking the true magnitude of vendor obligations

understated, masking the true magnitude of vendor obligations The Company's largest expense line item, representing 74%-76% of revenue, was allegedly misreported for years

misreported for years Internal controls were certified as effective in every filing despite alleged systemic failures in cost recording and revenue recognition

systemic failures in cost recording and revenue recognition The Company attributed declining costs to "strong cost controls" and "network optimization" when the reductions were allegedly the product of accounting errors

Why Boilerplate Language May Not Shield the Company

As pleaded in the complaint, Hub Group's disclosures described how revenue should be recognized under ASC 606 but allegedly failed to disclose that the Company was not following those procedures correctly. The complaint challenges the gap between the Company's stated accounting methodology and its alleged actual practices.

When a company's risk factor language describes general accounting policies but omits the fact that those policies are allegedly being misapplied, the disclosures may fail to satisfy the anti-fraud provisions of the Exchange Act.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Hub Group's filings described accounting standards in textbook terms while allegedly misstating tens of millions of dollars in costs and certifying controls that were not functioning." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 28, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HUBG Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the HUBG lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Hub Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding purchased transportation costs, revenue recognition, accounts payable, and the effectiveness of its internal controls during the class period from April 28, 2023 through May 11, 2026. When the true state was revealed through two corrective disclosures, the stock price declined a cumulative 28.6%.

Q: When did Hub Group allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 28, 2023 to May 11, 2026. The alleged misstatements were revealed through corrective disclosures on February 5, 2026 and May 12, 2026, causing significant stock declines.

Q: What do HUBG investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my HUBG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 28, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com