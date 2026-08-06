SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2026 in Pentair plc Lawsuit - PNR

Allegations focus on Pentair's abrupt Chief Financial Officer transition, disclosed the same evening the Company slashed full year 2026 guidance and revealed $170 million in Pool channel destocking damage.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who acquired securities between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

On July 14, 2026, after the close, the Company reported preliminary second quarter sales of approximately $930 million, down 17 percent against prior guidance of up approximately 1 percent, and cut full year 2026 sales guidance to down 4 to 7 percent from up 2 to 4 percent. Shares fell approximately 15 percent the following session on unusually heavy volume. The Court has set October 2, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Chief Financial Officer Departure and What Management Allegedly Knew

The same release that revised guidance downward also disclosed that the Company's Chief Financial Officer had departed on July 10, 2026, four days before the announcement, with a former finance executive named interim CFO effective immediately. The lawsuit asserts that during the Class Period the Company and its management represented inventory conditions and forward guidance without disclosing the scale of destocking already underway in the Pool channel.

Channel Inventory Dynamics in Pool Equipment

The Pool segment accounted for roughly 37 percent of net sales and 46 percent of reportable income in fiscal 2025, as alleged .

. Destocking is estimated to have reduced Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million in the second quarter alone.

For the full year, the Company estimated the destocking impact at approximately $250 million in Pool segment sales and $155 million in Pool segment income.

Revised guidance attributed the shortfall to destocking plus "right sizing of channel inventory in preparation for the 2027 pool season."

Full year adjusted EPS guidance was reduced to approximately $4.60 to $4.80 from $5.30 to $5.40.

Results were expected to include approximately $35 million of IEEPA tariff refunds, partially offsetting the shortfall.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. The action claims that channel inventory conditions material to a segment producing nearly half of reportable income were not adequately disclosed before guidance was withdrawn." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Why Inventory Disclosure Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

The securities action, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, seeks damages under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PNR Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the PNR investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PNR stock or securities between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PNR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Pentair plc made materially false or misleading statements regarding inventory conditions and financial guidance during the Class Period. When significant destocking of inventory in the Pool channel and sharply reduced full year guidance were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the PNR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do PNR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PNR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com