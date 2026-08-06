SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 5, 2026 in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lawsuit - SPRY

Wall Street called the missed CVS Caremark formulary date a "negative shock" — a securities class action alleges ARS Pharmaceuticals built analyst expectations on a July 1, 2026 coverage timeline that was never disclosed as at risk of slipping to January 2027.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 9, 2026 and June 24, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

SPRY closed at $10.54 on June 24, 2026 and fell to $8.02 the next session, a one-day decline of $2.52 per share, or 23.9%, after the Company announced that no new commercial formulary additions or coverage decisions had been issued for neffy in the July 1, 2026 cycle.

Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on SPRY

Coverage indicated that expanded payer access was the single most-watched catalyst for the epinephrine nasal spray. William Blair wrote that the absence of a CVS Caremark formulary addition "came as a negative shock given management's prior guidance towards reaching a potential agreement in time and updates suggesting positive progress on the contract," adding that CVS "remains the only major PBM without unrestricted coverage" and that the timing meant neffy "won't be on formulary with CVS for this year's back-to-school season." The firm lowered its estimates to reflect that impact.

Analyst Coverage Timeline

March 9, 2026: On the fourth quarter earnings call, an Oppenheimer analyst asked directly about the timing of expanded unrestricted access; management responded that Caremark "has a very rigid system" and had set the date at July 1.

March 9, 2026: The Company reported approximately 93% overall commercial coverage, with roughly 57% of covered lives having access without prior authorization.

May 15, 2026: Management told analysts a proposal removing the prior authorization requirement and targeting a July 1 effective date was "in the final stages of the formulary approval process."

June 24, 2026 (after the close): ARS disclosed no July 1 cycle coverage decision; CVS Caremark reserved its decision until January 2027.

June 25, 2026: Shares closed at $8.02, down 23.9%, as analysts cut estimates tied to the lost summer and back-to-school seasons.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

The complaint alleges that ARS's public statements did not adequately disclose the risk that Caremark's process could push a decision past the July 1 date, and that estimates and share prices built on that timeline were correspondingly inflated. Approval rates for plans still requiring prior authorization were disclosed at approximately 55%, underscoring why analysts treated unrestricted access as the key adoption variable.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The complaint alleges SPRY investors absorbed a 23.9% single-day decline once the CVS Caremark timeline was reset." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 5, 2026

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SPRY Lawsuit

Q: What is the SPRY class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) alleging materially false and misleading statements between March 9, 2026 and June 24, 2026. Shares fell approximately 23.9% after the Company disclosed that no new commercial formulary additions or coverage decisions had been issued for neffy in the July 1, 2026 cycle and that CVS Caremark reserved its decision until January 2027. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: How much did SPRY stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 23.9%, a decline of $2.52 per share, after the Company disclosed the missed July 1, 2026 CVS Caremark coverage cycle. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the SPRY class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do SPRY investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SPRY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com