SUEZ Water Idaho inducted into DIPRA's Century Club

SUEZ also uses Ductile Iron pipe (DIP), which was introduced to the marketplace in about 1955. "CIP and DIP have performed exceptionally well for SUEZ Water Idaho," said Cathy Cooper the utility's director of engineering. "We have very few issues with either material."

DIPRA regional engineer Josh Blount presented the Century Club plaque to Marshall Thompson, SUEZ Water Idaho's vice president and general manager.

"Congratulations to the SUEZ Water Idaho utility," said DIPRA president Patrick J. Hogan. "We are proud of the enduring service of both Cast Iron and Ductile Iron pipes, and also want to recognize the quality of work by SUEZ Water Idaho in managing its system."

About DIPRA: Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) serves as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

