Suffolk Partners with Arrowsight's Intelligent Video Coaching Solution to Radically Improve Jobsite Construction Safety

National Building Construction Company is the 1st in US to Implement Leading Safety System Across All Contractor Controlled Insurance Programs Projects, Raising Safety Compliance to 97-100%, Decreasing Workers' Comp Claims by 70+%

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suffolk, one of the nation's most innovative and successful builders announced today a strategic partnership with Arrowsight, a safety technology company specializing in video-based behavioral modification and coaching analytics, to help protect workers and reduce claims on construction jobsites across the United States.

Arrowsight uses fixed-point cameras and human-led video review to flag both risky and exemplary safety behaviors each day on jobsites, enabling timely coaching and adjustments together with Suffolk's corporate and project safety teams. The Arrowsight system is designed with moveable, battery-powered and cell-enabled camera systems that can operate even without electricity or internet, essential for rugged, complex jobsites.

This partnership makes Suffolk the first major construction company in the US to adopt this life-saving system across all contractor-controlled insurance program construction projects. This follows Suffolk's participation in a multiyear pilot of the cameras-plus-coaching technology conducted by Zurich North America and Zurich Resilience Solutions, leaders in construction insurance and risk engineering. Across the pilot, Zurich reported a 50%+ reduction in workers compensation claim frequency, a key indicator of worker safety, on sites using the cameras-plus-coaching combination.

"Suffolk saw approximately 4 times fewer claims and 10 times lower incurred losses on our projects in this pilot. Arrowsight's daily coaching reports, flagged videos and bi-weekly coaching sessions with our field staff made an enormous impact on the safety of our job sites. Based on the results, it made perfect sense to expand the use of the system in a formal partnership," said Doug Ware, SVP Risk Management of Suffolk.

"We greatly appreciate that Suffolk was a key participant in the groundbreaking Zurich pilot and look forward to supporting Suffolk as the first large building construction manager in the US to roll out our Intelligent Video Coaching services to all their contractor controlled insurance program projects in an effort to keep their workers safer all around the US," said Adam Aronson, Founder and CEO of Arrowsight.

"Our Suffolk project team worked closely with Arrowsight and the terrific Zurich safety risk engineer assigned to our project to keep our workers very safe," said Alec Verdone, a Site Safety Manager at Suffolk. "Arrowsight's Video Coaching services were also very well received by our subcontractors, including our concrete company partner, which resulted in both worker safety and continuous learning staying front and center."

"We're thrilled to see Suffolk expanding the use of camera-enabled coaching on construction jobsites," said Joe Riela, Head of Construction Casualty for the East region at Zurich North America. "Suffolk was a committed participant in our pilot of this Arrowsight technology paired with our risk engineering coaching, and we're glad they're embracing it across their business now. We hope more contractors do the same, to help bring workers back home safe at night – and to help bring the whole industry forward."

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national enterprise that builds, innovates and invests. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies), sustainability, commissioning and innovation research/development.

Suffolk – America's Contractor – is a national company with more than $10 billion in annual revenue, 3,500 employees, and offices in Boston (headquarters); New York City and Westchester County, New York; Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Estero in Florida; Dallas; Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego; Las Vegas; Portland, Maine; New Haven, Connecticut; Herndon, Virginia; and Salt Lake City.

Suffolk manages some of the most complex, sophisticated projects in the country, serving clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, life sciences, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, federal government and public work, mission critical, advanced technology, and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and led by Founder, Chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #8 on ENR's list of "Largest Domestic Builders" and #10 on its list of "Top CM-at-Risk Contractors." For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Arrowsight

Founded in 2002, Arrowsight, a Web-based Application Services Provider, is the leading developer of Hybrid AI & Intelligent Video Coaching services and software. Arrowsight has helped improve practices, compliance and employee morale in safety-sensitive industries such as food manufacturing, healthcare and construction. For more information, please visit www.arrowsight.com .

Media contacts:

For Arrowsight: Loren Pomerantz, [email protected], 917-902-0219

For Suffolk: Dan Antonellis, [email protected], 617-930-5200

SOURCE Arrowsight