Suffolk to Become a Multi-Gigabit Community with Glo Fiber Expansion

EDINBURG, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced an agreement with Suffolk, VA to deploy their next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. This marks an expansion into eastern Virginia for Glo Fiber and an opportunity to bring a 100% fiber-optic choice to the area.

Glo Fiber offers future-proof, multi-gigabit broadband internet access, and construction will begin in Suffolk in 2022, eventually delivering fiber-optic service to over 30,000 homes and businesses. With a belief that everybody deserves better internet, Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 7,000-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. In addition, Shentel prides itself on providing superior local customer service across all of its markets, including the growing list of Glo Fiber communities in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

"Our company has been providing advanced telecommunication services for nearly 120 years and we are excited to continue this tradition as we move into the eastern portion of Virginia," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "It is our mission to offer reliable, affordable internet services to those who need it, which has become even more important in the past 18 months. We look forward to bringing Glo Fiber to Suffolk."

"We are excited Shentel is expanding its gigabit broadband in the City of Suffolk. This significant capital investment will add a new competitive alternative and new options to our broadband infrastructure for both businesses and residential customers," said Mike Duman, Mayor of Suffolk.

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access and unlimited local and long-distance phone service. Glo pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges excluding taxes.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength, and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

