Suffrage Flag Sewn Live on Capitol Steps on Flag Day

LANSING, Mich., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Michigan Women Forward & Her Flag

WHAT: Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Women's Suffrage

WHEN: FLAG DAY, Friday, June 14, Noon – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Front Steps, Michigan State Capitol, 100 N. Capitol Ave, Lansing MI

VISUAL: Michigan's artistic stripe by Ann Lewis will be sewn on Her Flag at Capitol

SPEAKERS:

Marylin Artus, Artist and Founder of Her Flag

Carolyn Cassin, President and CEO, Michigan Women Forward

Ann Lewis, Artist for Michigan's flag stripe

DETAILS:

Artist Marylin Artus is traveling through 36 states to sew a stripe on Her Flag to celebrate the ratification of women's suffrage in each state. Michigan was the third state to ratify the vote for women so this is the third stop on her tour. Artus is collaborating with a local artist in each state; Michigan multidisciplinary artist Ann Lewis designed the stripe that will be added on the Capitol Steps in Lansing.

ABOUT MICHIGAN WOMEN FORWARD: www.miwf.org

ABOUT HER FLAG: www.herflag.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313.207.5960, crobar@robarpr.com

