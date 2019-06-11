Sugar & Spice hosts summer patio party event "Cool for the Summer" to launch new cocktails and kickoff the start of summer.

"We've been open for 15 years now, and we've always wanted to bring an authentic Thai experience to our customers when they try our food and we're always looking for new ways to improve our menu. We're really excited to introduce these new dishes because of the freshness, authenticity, and natural beauty of our food, and what better way than to share it than a party?"

The 21+ ticketed event is a casual food-tasting event scheduled from 4PM - 9:30PM. The event menu includes six new cocktails, Beer, Wine, several appetizer options, two entree options, and one dessert option available for attendees. Tickets include two drink vouchers and unlimited food.

Attendees will be allowed to customize specific appetizer options, such as the Somtum Blue Crab which will be made-to-order so attendees can choose to customize the spiciness. Appetizers such as Sakoo Sai Gai, E-San Sausage, Kow Yum, and Miang Kum will be prepared outside so customers can watch the food preparation and making process. The event will take place primarily around the patio-seating area that re-opens in the summertime, but attendees also have the option to sit inside the restaurant.

A limited number of tickets are available for media attendees by contacting the restaurant. The general public may add their name to a wait-list on Eventbrite, or at the restaurant. Tickets cost twenty-five dollars at the door. In order to accommodate dietary restrictions and allergies, dishes can be ordered individually upon customer requests. Sugar & Spice Thai Restaurant will be revealing details about the event leading up to June 13th, and will be releasing the menu to the public on June 11th.

About Sugar & Spice Thai Restaurant

Sugar & Spice is an authentic Thai restaurant located in Porter Square, Cambridge, MA. It was established in 2003 by head chef and owner Penjan Janburiwong. Over the years, the establishment has expanded to include catering services, and was recognized by Thailand's International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce for their authentic Thai Cuisine and service with the Thai Select Award in 2018.

