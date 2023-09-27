Sugar Beet Market size to increase by USD 2.67 billion between 2022 to 2027, Offline Channel to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sugar beet market size is expected to grow by USD 2.67 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The rise in demand for sugar beet in food and beverage applications is notably driving the sugar beet market. However, factors such as Fluctuations in weather conditions affecting sugar beet production may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Raw sugar, Refined sugar, Brown sugar, and Molasses), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sugar Beet Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline segment includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores. As supermarkets and hypermarkets offer the convenience of availing of a wide assortment of products under one roof, they are the most popular and preferred distribution channels for sugar beet food and beverages. Countries such as the UK and the US have a growing number of convenience stores. Hence, such factors drive the offline segment of the sugar beet market during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 35% of the global market during the forecast period. Buy now for more insights.

Company Insights

The sugar beet market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Amalgamated Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BMA Braunschweigische Maschinenbauanstalt AG, CropEnergies AG, Michigan Sugar Co., Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordzucker AG, NutriScience Innovations LLC, Pfeifer and Langen GmbH and Co. KG, Rana Group of Companies, Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative, Sudzucker AG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, TEREOS PARTICIPATIONS, Western Sugar Cooperative, Wyoming Sugar Co.

View a FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the Europe market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The organic sugar market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,062.16 million. This organic sugar market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (crystals and molasses), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing health consciousness is notably driving the market growth.

The raw sugar market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.26% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 206.36 million. This raw sugar market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (liquid sugar and crystallized sugar), type (conventional and organic), and geography (APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing health consciousness among consumers is notably driving the market growth.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio