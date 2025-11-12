Sugar Bowl Resort Unveils Major Upgrades for the 2025/26 Season

California's oldest ski resort introduces new dining and après experiences, expanded terrain, upgraded amenities, and a full lineup of community and competitive events

NORDEN, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar Bowl , the independently owned alpine resort atop Donner Summit, is welcoming the 2025/26 winter season with the opening of major enhancements across its historic Village Lodge, on-mountain terrain, and guest experience. This year marks the latest milestone in its ongoing $100 million revitalization campaign, the largest in its 86-year history.

"This next phase of our revitalization project reflects everything we love about Sugar Bowl and its authentic mountain culture, diverse skiing, and community spirit," said Bridget Legnavsky, CEO of Sugar Bowl Resort. "On top of welcoming new visitors, we're enhancing the overall experience for our guests and employees, while staying true to the soulful, historical character that defines this place."

Revitalized Village Lodge

This winter, the resort is unveiling reimagined food & beverage offerings at the Village Lodge, including Yarrow, Tahoe's newest dining destination, and a new deck, a two-tiered outdoor terrace with firepits and expanded seating—creating a quintessential on-mountain or après ski meeting spot. Led by acclaimed Bay Area chef and Sugar Bowl Culinary Advisor, Traci Des Jardins, with hospitality guru and Head Sommelier, Clay Reynolds, the Sugar Bowl team has crafted a collection of warm, inviting culinary experiences at the lodge, including:

Yarrow : A new modern and vibrant restaurant featuring an all-day menu that honors California's diverse, rich culinary heritage; dishes will emphasize seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, reflected in creative, comforting fare such as Lamb Meatballs served with labneh and mint chimichurri, Togarashi Fried Brussels Sprouts, and Duck Fat Potato Rosti.

: A new modern and vibrant restaurant featuring an all-day menu that honors California's diverse, rich culinary heritage; dishes will emphasize seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, reflected in creative, comforting fare such as Lamb Meatballs served with labneh and mint chimichurri, Togarashi Fried Brussels Sprouts, and Duck Fat Potato Rosti. The Terrace : A lively new terrace, perfect for post-ski relaxation and mountain sunsets, will boast a convenient QR ordering system and serve a mix of Yarrow menu favorites and classic comfort dishes.

: A lively new terrace, perfect for post-ski relaxation and mountain sunsets, will boast a convenient QR ordering system and serve a mix of Yarrow menu favorites and classic comfort dishes. The Belt Room : An energetic après ski experience showcasing craft cocktails and casual handheld eats.

: An energetic après ski experience showcasing craft cocktails and casual handheld eats. Espresso Lounge: A landing spot for freshly-roasted, handcrafted coffee from Equator Coffee and homemade baked goods for a quick pick-me-up or relaxing break on the mountain.

Yarrow will welcome guests starting in early December, with other resort dining outlets scheduled to open on opening day. As part of the resort's wider sustainability goals , the Village Lodge has achieved zero landfill status this season, part of an immense effort to reduce the disposal of single-use items. The remainder of the resort is on track to also reach zero landfill by the end of the 2026/27 season, reinforcing Sugar Bowl's commitment to environmental stewardship across the mountain.

Beneath the Village Lodge deck, new features include a state-of-the-art, slopeside seasonal locker facility, boasting enhanced digital access, boot dryers, and additional storage. Additionally, Sugar Bowl's beloved Rathskeller has been renovated into a warm and inviting communal space that can act as a place to work or unwind.

On-Mountain and Main Lodge Upgrades

The resort's terrain has grown this year with the removal of outdated buildings and structures, opening up more skiable acreage, while improving sightlines and flow. A new fleet of four groomers enhances surface quality and snow consistency across Sugar Bowl's four peaks.

Sugar Bowl Parks CA, the resort's athlete training facility, has completed its next wave of investment with major earthworks that will deliver more sustained and consistent snow coverage, expanded rail, jump lines, and features that continue to drive progression for all skill levels.

The resort is also consolidating all skier services into the Main Lodge, including guest services, a brand-new rental fleet with an expanded selection of performance gear, and the Snowsports School, offering one seamless area for meeting instructors, families, and friends. Sugar Bowl is also debuting its Employee Palace, offering an intentionally designed space for staff that features an expanded locker room and lounge area to foster connection and community.

Events and Community Traditions

Sugar Bowl's 2025/26 event calendar returns with competitions and crowd favorites, including:

Hosting of several Far West races, USASA Slopestyle and Rail Jam events + Futures Tour , TJFS Freeride comps, CNISSF Championships , and more.

races, and events + , comps, , and more. Poker Run : January 31

: January 31 Empowder Women's Weekend : February 21-22

: February 21-22 Uphiller : March 14

: March 14 Silver Belt : April 2–5

: April 2–5 Pond Skim: Spring Closing Weekend

Season Tickets and Passes

Guests can maximize flexibility and value with Sugar Bowl's 2025/26 ticket + pass offerings:

Opening weekend lift tickets for only $39 per day (Friday–Sunday).

3-Packs for only $299 (Sunday–Friday, Non-Holiday) or $599 (Anytime).

Midweek Lift Tickets for only $89 when purchased pre-season online (Monday–Thursday).

Season Passes starting at $559, with benefits including Mountain Collective discounts, 50% off friends-and-family tickets, and add-on Royal Gorge XC access.

Sugar Bowl's opening weekend dates are subject to change; visit www.sugarbowl.com for updates. The 2025/26 season represents Phase One of Sugar Bowl's revitalization. Phase Two will kick off in Spring 2026, starting with a new eight-person gondola replacing the original 1939 model and a Main Lodge base-area transformation.

About Sugar Bowl Resort

Founded in 1939, Sugar Bowl Resort is one of California's most historic ski destinations, located atop Donner Summit. The independently owned resort spans more than 1,650 acres across four peaks, with terrain for all ability levels, a robust terrain parks program, endless trails at Royal Gorge Cross Country, and a snowbound alpine village that embodies the nostalgic soul of skiing.

