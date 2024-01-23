Sugar Factory American Brasserie Officially Opened at Boston's Quincy Market

Located in Quincy Market, the new location features a scratch kitchen, unique Bay State menu items, a two-story dining area, the renowned 'Pink Room,' and a candy retail store.

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar Factory American Brasserie , America's favorite eatery and celebrity hotspot, hosted a Grand Opening at their newest location at Boston's Quincy Market on Friday, January 19th. The Grand Opening was hosted by DJ and Influencer Chantel Jeffries , who stepped behind the DJ booth for a night filled with great music, electric energy, and an abundance of sweet treats. The celebrity-endorsed, world-famous celebration destination known for its sweets and treats opened its doors at 100 South Market Building, Quincy Market, Units 100-134. This location is an exciting and unforgettable dining experience, featuring unique menu items, indoor and outdoor seating, the famed 'Pink Room,' captivating decor, legendary desserts, and Sugar Factory's signature retail store, boasting hundreds of candy options.

Chantel Jeffries with Sugar Factory 818 Tequila Cocktail

Spanning 11,836 square feet over two floors, the venue includes a 124-seat main dining area, the 'Pink Room,' offering both indoor and outdoor seating options. Floral detailing, heart-candy prints, neon signage, and twinkling lights complement the pink, cotton-candy-colored wallpaper. With plush pink booths and flowery chandeliers hanging overhead, this room is the perfect destination for special celebrations. The Pink Room offers a dedicated bar and capacity for 50 guests, two separate bar areas that seat 34 guests, and an outdoor café with seating for 48 people adjacent to the luxurious greenhouse dining space decorated with crystal chandeliers.

Upon entering, guests are greeted by an Instagram-worthy floral wall with neon signage, marble stairs leading to the second-floor main dining room, a 360-degree marble bar, and the candy retail store where guests can choose from over 50 types of sweet treats and 150 different types on Sugar Factory's signature floor-to-ceiling candy wall.

The restaurant's elevated white marble bar seats provide full-menu service complete with Sugar Factory's signature, celebrity-endorsed smoking candy goblets served either with or without alcohol, including the Tasha Baby goblet and the new Pretty in Pink goblet, created by Kendall Jenner and Natti Natasha. Other celebrity goblets include Rauw Alejandro's Honey Bee; Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Bruno Mars' Peachy Punch Sangria; Bruno Mars' Watermelon Piña Colada and Mai Tai; Nick Jonas and John Varvatos' Strawberry Cadillac Reposado Margarita; Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal's Miami Tropical Punch; Pitbull's Watermelon Patch goblet and Fuzzy Peach Penguin; Kendall Jenner's West Coast Sunset and Cali Love; Mario Lopez and Brody Jenner's Mamitas Hurricane; Snoop Dogg's Strawberry Lemonade Smash; Nick Cannon's The Big Cloud; 50 Cent's Candy Shop; Stassie Karanikolaou's Watermelon Sugar; Kevin Hart's Twisted Hart Peach Lemonade and Island Oasis; and The Nelk Boys' Full Send Strawberry.

Sugar Factory's newest location features brunch, lunch, and dinner items from a scratch kitchen, including a host of specially created New England-influenced dishes. The brunch menu includes unique delights like Reese's Pieces Churro French Toast, topped with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter cups, whipped cream, and a drizzle of peanut butter and chocolate sauce, along with the S'mores Nutella Waffle, layered with Nutella, torched marshmallow fluff, Hershey bar pieces, and a dusting of powdered sugar. Sugar Factory's mouth-watering Iced Coffees are a perfect pairing and photo-worthy way to boost the day's caffeine. These cold-brew-based, lavishly decorated drinks are topped with waffles and available in a variety of flavors.

Expanded appetizers and shareable plates include Fried Ipswich Clams with a savory buttermilk tart shell and lemon aioli; Lobster Mac & Cheese with orecchiette pasta, fresh poached lobster meat, fontina, and gruyère cheeses, and truffle crumbs; Crab and Fire Roasted Artichoke Dip; Ricotta and Honey Jar; Peruvian Ceviche; Sugar Factory Poutine; Classic Moules Frites; Jumbo Lump Crab Cake; Oven Roasted Clams and Lobster Sliders.

Salad options feature the Maine Lobster Niçoise, with chilled poached lobster, field greens, haricot verts, and more, and the Cape Cod Salad, blending arugula with granny smith apples, smoked bacon, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, and gorgonzola cheese; Shaved Brussels & Quinoa; Chinese Chicken; Chopped Greek; Pan Roasted Atlantic; Bistro Steak and Caesar.

In addition to Sugar Factory's incredible selection of 8 oz. Monster Burgers including the Signature Sugar Factory Burger, Waffle Breakfast Burger, Flaming HOT Cheetos® Burger, and famous 24K Gold Burger served dripping in edible 24K gold leaf, with freshly-dusted golden French fries and a 24K golden milkshake; the menu will offer a selection of Smashed Burgers including the Wagyu Beef featuring two double American Wagyu beef patties with all the fixings and served on a toasted pretzel bun.

In addition, The Sugar Factory's expansive menu also features a selection of soups, sandwiches, and pastas, including Linguini & Clams, Spicy Chicken Parmesan a la Vodka, Orecchiette & Sausage, and Pasta Jardiniere.

Entrees include Sugar Factory Lobster Pot Pie with poached lobster, wild mushrooms, peas, fingerling potatoes, sherry cream sauce, and truffle crumbs; Maple Dijon Seared Salmon with rainbow chard, lardons, herb-roasted fingerling potatoes, Grilled 16 oz. Bone-in Ribeye; Premium Fish & Chips with tempura and beer battered cod loin, house slaw, fries, and pickled jalapeno tartar sauce; North End Cioppino; Roasted Twin Maine Lobster Tails; and Pan Seared Sea Scallops, to name a few.

Dessert offerings include the signature Boston Cream Pie, featuring creamy custard, vanilla sponge cake, dark chocolate ice cream, chocolate shavings, and a rich chocolate ganache. Sugar Factory's over-the-top Milkshakes are lavishly decorated and served in chocolate-covered mugs. Favorites include the Giggles Snickers Milkshake with vanilla ice cream blended with caramel and peanuts, served in a chocolate caramel popcorn mug, topped with fried Oreos, gummy worms, peanuts, chocolate, and dulce de leche sauce, whipped cream, and a Snickers Bar; the Maple Grand Slam with vanilla ice cream, served in a white confetti mug, topped with silver dollar pancakes, mini waffles, crispy maple bacon, whipped cream, confetti, and maple syrup drizzle; or the Cookie Monster Milkshake with cookies and cream ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, topped with whipped cream, a blue glazed donut, a chocolate chip cookie, blue frosted cupcake with a birthday candle, and served in a chocolate covered mug with chocolate chip pieces.

Operating hours are Monday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 10 pm, Friday from 11:30 am to 11 pm, Saturday from 9:30 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 9:30 am to 10 pm.

ABOUT SUGAR FACTORY

Sugar Factory, named "The Most Instagrammed Restaurant in the United States" by Food & Wine Magazine, offers a sweet escape with locations throughout the world. The full-service restaurant, café and retail candy store can be found in New York City and Queens, New York; Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas and San Antonio, Texas; Chicago and Rosemont, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlantic City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Dover, Delaware; Bloomington, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Biloxi, Mississippi; Glendale, Arizona; and Ledyard, Connecticut. Sugar Factory reaches internationally with restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Nassau, Bahamas. The celebration destination will expand into more U.S. markets in the next year including Honolulu, Hawaii; and Houston, Texas.

