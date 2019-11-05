Sugar Factory American Brasserie To Open At Mall of America®

"Sugar Factory is all about celebrating the sweetest moments in life. We create a fun, unforgettable dining experience for any age group, at every location," said Sugar Factory Owner Charissa Davidovici. "Expanding to Mall of America was a no-brainer and we're thrilled to be opening in one of the top retail, dining and entertainment destinations in the country."

Sugar Factory's Mall of America retail confectionary will feature the signature floor-to-ceiling candy wall with more than 500 types of sweet treats, including a selection of novelty and bulk candy like the brand's world-famous Couture Pops. Completing the confectionary shop, the café will offer coffees, hot chocolate, frozen hot chocolate, homemade specialty rainbow doughnuts and pastries, in addition to homemade gelato and ice cream.

"Going to Sugar Factory is not just eating a meal but instead a confectionary experience with your family and friends," said VP of Leasing Carrie Charleston. "We are thrilled that they are opening at Mall of America as their first Minnesota location. Where else can you have a King Kong Sundae that includes 24 scoops of ice-cream and also a smoking candy goblet cocktail?"

The dining room, replete with red tufted banquette seating, crystal chandeliers and antique brass accents, will seat 160 guests, with some additional seating in the outdoor dining area. Sugar Factory's menu features signature items such as savory crepes, salads, monster burgers, insane milkshakes and specialty pizzas. Guests can inject a pop of color into their order with the world-famous Rainbow Sliders -- classic mini burgers with rainbow colored buns served with American cheese, crispy onions and signature sauce. Sugar Factory's insane milkshakes, served in chocolate-covered mugs, include favorites such as the Nutella Banana Milkshake with banana chocolate fudge and chocolate dipped banana and the Tie Dye Milkshake with red, blue, green and yellow white chocolate ganache, Pop Rocks and cotton candy. Legendary desserts top the menu with the famous King Kong Sundae, serving up to 12 people with 24 scoops of ice cream covered with sprinkles, gummy bears, caramel sauce, fudge sauce and giant swirly pops.

The restaurant's elevated white marble bar seats 12 guests and provides full-menu service complete with Sugar Factory's signature 64-ounce alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets like the Lollipop Passion, garnished with lollipops and candy necklaces, and the Watermelon Mojito featuring Pitbull's Voli 305 Vodka and sour watermelon gummies.

World-renowned celebrities such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Flo Rida, Hailee Steinfeld, Katy Perry, Scott Disick, Jason Derulo, Britney Spears, Jerry Seinfeld, Selma Hayek and Mel B have all been spotted at Sugar Factory.

Sugar Factory Mall of America will be located in Mall of America at 2131 Lindau Lane Bloomington, MN 55425. Sugar Factory American Brasserie is open daily: Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 12 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 a.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Reservations and large-group bookings are available by calling 952.208.1925 or through OpenTable.com .

