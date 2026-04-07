Sugar Factory at Home Brings Its Rainbow Sliders to the Freezer Aisle

Now available at Jewel-Osco locations across the Midwest, each box includes a collectible rubber duck, with Mike Tyson serving as brand ambassador

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar Factory, the globally recognized restaurant and lifestyle brand known for turning everyday indulgences into over-the-top, shareable experiences, announces the launch of Sugar Factory at Home, its new retail division, bringing the brand's signature energy directly into consumers' homes.

The division debuts its first product: Rainbow Sliders, available now at Jewel-Osco locations across Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa, with a broader national rollout underway. The launch marks Sugar Factory's first major expansion into the grocery space, translating one of its most recognizable menu items into a ready-to-enjoy at-home format.

"Sugar Factory built its reputation on experiences people can't stop talking about. Rainbow Sliders bring that same energy into the freezer aisle, a product that stands out and delivers consistently. This is just the beginning," said Nick Andoni, partner of Sugar Factory at Home. "We're excited to partner with Jewel-Osco to introduce the retail brand to the Midwest."

Rainbow Sliders are fully cooked frozen beef sliders made with real beef, nestled in vibrant colored buns, a visual signature that instantly sets them apart in the freezer aisle. Made with no seed oils and packed with up to 16 grams of protein per serving, they deliver on taste as much as they deliver on looks. Available in Cheese and Beef varieties, Rainbow Sliders come in convenient 5-pack and 10-pack formats designed for quick preparation straight from the freezer.

Each box also includes Sugar Factory's signature collectible rubber duck, available in five base colors with varying rarity levels, as well as ultra-rare limited editions, such as the Mike Tyson duck, adding a playful, collectible element to every purchase. Boxing champion Mike Tyson serves as brand ambassador for Rainbow Sliders, bringing his larger-than-life persona to the brand's expansion into retail.

"Sugar Factory's Rainbow Sliders have always been a personal favorite and a must-have for my family. I am thrilled to partner with them for the launch of their frozen line," said Mike Tyson. "Between the vibrant sliders and the collectible rubber ducky in every box, this collab is just as bold and iconic as my face tattoo."

Product Highlights

Fully cooked frozen beef sliders with 0.8 oz beef patty

Vibrant colored buns

No seed oils

Available in Cheese (320 cal/serving) and Beef (280 cal/serving) varieties

Up to 16g of protein per 2-slider serving

Available in 5-pack (9.5–10.5 oz) and 10-pack (19.1–21 oz) formats

Collectible rubber duck included in every box (5 colors, varying rarity)

Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soy. May contain: Sesame

Rainbow Sliders are available at a suggested retail price of $9.99. For more information, please visit sugarfactoryretail.com or follow @sugarfactoryathome.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sugar Factory at Home