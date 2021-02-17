Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Helsinger LLP Attorneys Author Thomson Reuters© Lead Bankruptcy & Restructuring Treatises

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Helsinger LLP ("Sugar Felsenthal") congratulates Jonathan Friedland, Michael Brandess, Christopher Cahill, Etahn Cohen, Hajar Jouglaf, Mark Melickian, and Jack O'Connor on the publication of the 2021 editions of Commercial Bankruptcy Litigation and Strategic Alternatives For And Against Distressed Businesses.

Friedland is the principal author and Editor-in-Chief for both publications. Cahill is the Executive Editor for Commercial Bankruptcy Litigation. Brandess, Cohen, Jouglaf, Melickian, and O'Connor are among the professionals who contributed their time and practical knowledge to building these treatises.

Weighing in at nearly 2,000 pages each, these flagship treatises from Thomson Reuters are compendiums of corporate restructuring and insolvency law with real-world analysis provided by leading practitioners hailing from top firms across the country.

First published in 2012, Strategic Alternatives For And Against Distressed Businesses is today considered the foundational text for non-bankruptcy alternatives for financially distressed businesses. This two-volume treatise distills more than 90 contributors' combined experience into a comprehensive practice manual that offers insolvency professionals, among others, state-by-state comparisons of assignments for the benefit of creditors (ABCs) and state court receiverships, as well as comprehensive coverage of every other type of legal tool available to deal with the financial distress of a company in the United States.

Drawing from the work of nearly 50 contributors, Commercial Bankruptcy Litigation abounds with key guidance and insight covering general chapter 11 bankruptcy and procedure, including the advent Subchapter V. Originally created to provide guidance to commercial litigators who, while not expert in bankruptcy, found themselves in front of a bankruptcy court, its plain English writing makes it so accessible that many corporate directors and officers also now use it to help them understand chapter 11 cases in which their companies are involved.

Founded nearly 40 years ago, Sugar Felsenthal is a full-service business law boutique that focuses on providing bespoke, personal attention to its clients. With attorneys licensed across the United States and principal offices in Chicago, New York, and Milwaukee, Sugar Felsenthal handles corporate restructuring and insolvency, general corporate, securities, real estate, litigation and dispute resolution, tax, labor and employment, and estate and asset protection matters.

