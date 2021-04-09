Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Helsinger LLP Elects Kathryn C. Nadro to Partnership and Expands Practice Groups With Addition of New Associates

CHICAGO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Helsinger LLP ("Sugar Felsenthal") is pleased to announce that Kathryn ("Katie") C. Nadro, effective January 1, 2021, has been elevated to the law firm partnership.

"Katie exemplifies the best in lawyering and leadership. She has gone above and beyond expectations in addressing client needs, and she has taken on firm initiatives that enrich and safeguard our ethics and our mastery of the law. We could not be more pleased to call her "our partner,"" states Sugar Felsenthal managing partner, Richard Sugar.

Kathryn C. Nadro

Katie focuses her practice on a diverse array of business matters, including data security and privacy compliance, commercial and business disputes, and employment issues. Katie frequently contributes to thought leadership on data privacy, litigation, and employment-related subjects.

Sugar Felsenthal also continues to expand the firm's capabilities across the Business & Finance, Estate Planning & Administration, and Real Estate and Community Development practice groups with the addition of three new associates: David López-Kurtz, Clare McKeown, and Marshall Snow.

David López-Kurtz is a member of the firm's Business & Finance group. He assists on corporate and securities matters with an emphasis on private and public securities transactions, compliance, and disclosure obligations. Prior to joining Sugar Felsenthal, David represented both large and small companies on all aspects of business formation, fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance at a large national law firm.

Clare T. McKeown joins the firm's Estate Planning & Administration group. Clare works with firm clients to develop unique methods to help clients both articulate and implement their personal estate planning goals and values.

Marshall T. Snow is a member of the firm's Real Estate and Community Development Group. Marshall brings more than 10 years of experience in commercial title insurance and construction disbursement work to the firm.

About Sugar Felsenthal

Founded nearly 40 years ago, Sugar Felsenthal is a full-service business law boutique that focuses on providing bespoke, personal attention to distressed companies, their owners, D&Os and their other constituents. With offices in Chicago, New York, Milwaukee, the firm has one of the largest and most experienced corporate restructuring, insolvency, and bankruptcy groups in the Midwest. The firm also handles the general corporate, securities, real estate, litigation and dispute resolution, tax, labor and employment, and estate and asset protection needs of small to mid-market healthy and distressed businesses.

