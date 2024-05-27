Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market size is set to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2023-2027, Growing influence of online retailing boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sugar-free food and beverages market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.53% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027

Sugar-Free Food And Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and UK Key companies profiled Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc.

Market Driver

The sugar-free food and beverages market is experiencing significant growth as retailers worldwide introduce their private-label brands to cater to health-conscious consumers. These offerings include sugar-free confectioneries, low-calorie foods, and sugar-free beverages. Key trends include organic, non-GMO, oil-free, and raw options. Amazon.com's 365 Everyday Value line is an example.

Consumers seek sugar-free alternatives due to health concerns, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity. Low-calorie solutions, sugar substitutes, and vegan, gluten-free options are also popular. This market expansion reflects the growing demand for nutritious, disease-specific, and dietary supplement alternatives to traditional sugar-intake sources.

Market Challenges

The sugar-free food and beverage market encompasses various low-calorie and sugar-substitute alternatives. Studies reveal health concerns associated with conventional sweeteners, including metabolic syndromes, coronary heart disease, hypertension, and vascular conditions. Consumption of sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened beverages, such as maltitol-sweetened drinks or whey protein vanilla drinks, can increase risks.





This market includes a wide range of offerings, including vegan, gluten-free, raw, refined sugar-free, organic, non-GMO, oil-free, and dairy-free options. Low-carb beverages and sugar-free concepts are also popular. Despite these alternatives, it's crucial to be mindful of added sugars and sugar alternatives in processed foods and fast food sales.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Supermarkets or hypermarkets

1.2 Convenience stores

1.3 Online stores

1.4 Specialty stores Product 2.1 Sugar-free beverages

2.2 Sugar-free dairy products

2.3 Sugar-free confectionery

2.4 Sugar-free bakery

2.5 Sugar-free ice-creams Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Supermarkets or hypermarkets- The Sugar-Free Food and Beverages market segmentation by end-user reveals a significant preference for these products in supermarkets and hypermarkets. With an increasing number of health-conscious consumers seeking sugar-free alternatives due to disorders related to obesity and sugar intake, these retail channels offer a wide assortment of sugar-free options, including strawberry-flavored beverages and dairy- and lactose-free products.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets provide an enhanced shopping experience through attractive shelf displays and competitive pricing, making sugar-free concepts more accessible. Low-calorie and zero-sugar products, such as sugar alternatives and tabletop sweeteners, are popular choices for those with specific diets or dietary supplement needs. The sugar-free market also caters to those with cardiovascular disease, diabetes cases, and other diseases, as well as those following low-sugar solutions.

Product formulators prioritize healthy living and food habits, creating a demand for sugar-free beverages and other sugar-free products. Consumers are increasingly concerned with taste, calories, and hygiene, leading to the growth of this market segment. Sugar taxes and the availability of nutritious foods further contribute to the market's expansion. Online retail and convenience stores also play a role in the distribution of sugar-free products, catering to the diverse needs of consumers.

Research Analysis

The Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market encompasses a wide range of products designed to cater to individuals with diabetes, obesity, and those seeking to reduce their added sugar intake. These offerings include low-calorie beverages, sugar substitutes, and sugar-free alternatives to common dishes. Veganism, gluten-free, raw, refined sugar-free, and organic options are also prevalent in this market.

The demand for such products is driven by the health concerns associated with disorders like diabetes and obesity, as well as the desire for low-calorie foods and beverages. Sugar taxes have further fueled the growth of this market, making sugar-free and zero sugar options increasingly popular. Sugar alternatives, such as artificial sweeteners and natural sweeteners like stevia, are commonly used to maintain taste while minimizing calories and sugar content.

Market Research Overview

The Sugar-Free Food and Beverages market represents a significant and growing sector within the global food industry. This market caters to consumers seeking to reduce their sugar intake due to health concerns or dietary preferences. Various sugar substitutes, such as artificial sweeteners and natural alternatives like stevia, are used to produce sugar-free versions of popular food and beverage items.

These include soft drinks, confectionery, baked goods, dairy products, and fruit juices. The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness about the health risks associated with sugar consumption and the availability of a wide range of sugar-free options.

Additionally, technological advancements in sugar substitutes and food processing enable the production of high-quality, sugar-free products that closely mimic their sugary counterparts. The market is expected to continue growing due to these factors and the increasing demand for healthier food and beverage choices.

