Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market size to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, Speciality retailers offering sugar-free food and beverages to be a major trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the sugar-free food and beverages market, and it is expected to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period. One of the major trends influencing the growth of the global sugar-free food and beverages market is specialty retailers offering sugar-free food and beverages. Specialty retailers offering sugar-free products include Diabetic-friendly, Sugar-free Megastore, and Sugarless deLite. Sugarless deLite offers its sugar-free products to over three million customers. Some of its product lines include bakery items, confectionery, and beverages. Retailers increased their assortments and started storing different branded sugar-free products to cater to the growing demand. Specialty retailers offer several promotional programs such as discounts, loyalty programs, and gift cards to attract consumers. Sugar-free food products are being sold in bundles as gifts for special occasions such as Father's Day, birthdays, or Christmas. Hence, the trend of offering an assortment of options will drive the sugar-free food and beverages market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market data (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027

Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Market Analysis

Leading Driver -

One of the major drivers impacting the sugar-free food and beverage market growth is the demand for naturally derived sweeteners. Stevia has emerged as a popular sugar substitute due to the availability of low-calorie naturally derived sweeteners and the rising awareness about its benefits. It is derived from a plant of the same name i.e. stevia. Active compounds of stevia are nearly 150 times sweeter than sugar but have a negligible effect on blood glucose levels. Due to the increasing demand for stevia, manufacturers focus on launching new products containing these particular sugar substitutes. Hence, the demand for naturally derived sweeteners is expected to drive the demand for sugar-free food and beverages during the forecast period.

Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Supermarkets or Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Stores



Specialty Stores

Product

Sugar-free Beverages



Sugar-free Dairy Products



Sugar-free Confectionery



Sugar-free Bakery



Sugar-free Ice-creams

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth of the supermarkets or hypermarkets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer high product volumes, which gives them higher buying power and helps retail outlets in implementing their competitive pricing strategies by offering discounts. This enables consumers to buy sugar-free food and beverages at discounted rates. Hence, factors such as competitive pricing are expected to drive market growth for sugar-free foods and beverages.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sugar-free food and beverages market report covers the following areas:

Lower acceptance due to ambiguity on the safety profile of artificial sweeteners is a major challenge impeding the sugar-free food and beverage market growth. Artificial sweeteners are known to cause health-related problems. For instance, in a study, the risk of metabolic syndromes was compared in two groups of people. One group comprised people who consumed sugar-sweetened beverages, and the other comprised people who consumed artificially sweetened beverages. Results suggested that the risk was similar for both groups, but women who consumed more than two sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened beverages a day were found to have a significantly greater risk for coronary heart disease. Many people limit their consumption of sweeteners because of the adverse health effects. Artificial sweeteners are used in diabetic food to lower the calorie content. Hence, the adverse health effects of sweeteners will affect the sugar-free foods and beverages market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market, including Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings -

Atkinson Candy Co. - The company offers sugar-free food and beverages, which include candies, gums, chocolates, and various other sweeteners.

The company offers sugar-free food and beverages, which include candies, gums, chocolates, and various other sweeteners. Lindt and Sprungli AG - The company offers sugar-free food and beverages, which include chocolates that are made with maltitol, cocoa butter, cocoa powder, milk, soy lecithin (emulsifier), artificial flavor, milk, and soy.

The company offers sugar-free food and beverages, which include chocolates that are made with maltitol, cocoa butter, cocoa powder, milk, soy lecithin (emulsifier), artificial flavor, milk, and soy. Flowers Foods Inc. - The company offers sugar-free food and beverages, which include bread that is made with no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup.

Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist sugar-free food and beverages market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the sugar-free food and beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sugar-free food and beverages market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sugar-free food and beverages market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The sugar-free carbonated drinks market is projected to grow by USD 10.55 billion with a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increasing consumption by Millennials is of the major sugar-free carbonated drinks market trends propelling the market growth.

The sugar-free ice cream market size is expected to increase to USD 1.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48%. The health benefit of sugar-free ice cream is one of the drivers fueling the sugar-free ice cream market growth.

Sugar-Free Food And Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 9.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples market reports

