Sugar-free food and beverages market to grow by 9.18% Y-O-Y in 2023; Demand for naturally derived sweeteners will drive growth - Technavio

Mar 06, 2023, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar-free food and beverages market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., Wells Enterprises Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: End-user (Supermarkets or hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online stores, and Specialty stores), Product (Sugar-free beverages, Sugar-free dairy products, Sugar-free confectionery, Sugar-free bakery, and Sugar-free ice-creams), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
In 2017, the sugar-free food and beverages market was valued at USD 51.85 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 23.04 billion. The sugar-free food and beverages market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.53% according to Technavio.
Sugar-free food and beverages market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global Sugar-free food and beverages market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Atkinson Candy Co. - The company offers sugar free food and beverages that include candies, gums, chocolates, and various other sweeteners.
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - The company offers sugar free food and beverages that include chocolates made with maltitol, cocoa butter, cocoa powder, milk, soy lecithin (emulsifier), artificial flavor, milk, and soy.
- Flowers Foods Inc. - The company offers sugar free food and beverages that include breads that are made with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and no high fructose corn syrup.
- General Mills Inc. - The company offers sugar free food and beverages that include chocolates that are made with maltitol Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Polydextrose, Sorbitol, Maltodextrin, Isomalt, and Cocoa Processed With Alkali.
Sugar-free food and beverages market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Growing influence of online retailing
- Demand for naturally derived sweeteners
- Product premiumization
KEY challenges –
- Lower acceptance due to ambiguity on safety profile of artificial sweeteners
- Taste issues with artificial sweeteners
- Stringent regulations and health claim validations
The sugar-free food and beverages market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this sugar-free food and beverages market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sugar-free food and beverages market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the sugar-free food and beverages market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the sugar-free food and beverages market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sugar-free food and beverages market vendors
|
Sugar-Free Food And Beverages Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
179
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.53%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 40.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
9.18
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Germany, Italy, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global sugar-free food and beverages market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sugar-free food and beverages market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Supermarkets or hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Supermarkets or hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Supermarkets or hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Supermarkets or hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Supermarkets or hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Online stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Online stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Sugar-free beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Sugar-free beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Sugar-free beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Sugar-free beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Sugar-free beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Sugar-free dairy products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Sugar-free dairy products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Sugar-free dairy products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Sugar-free dairy products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Sugar-free dairy products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Sugar-free confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Sugar-free confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Sugar-free confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Sugar-free confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Sugar-free confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Sugar-free bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Sugar-free bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Sugar-free bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Sugar-free bakery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Sugar-free bakery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Sugar-free ice-creams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Sugar-free ice-creams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Sugar-free ice-creams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Sugar-free ice-creams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Sugar-free ice-creams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 126: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Atkinson Candy Co.
- Exhibit 128: Atkinson Candy Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Atkinson Candy Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Atkinson Candy Co. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG
- Exhibit 131: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Segment focus
- 12.5 Flowers Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Flowers Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Flowers Foods Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Flowers Foods Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Flowers Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 General Mills Inc.
- Exhibit 140: General Mills Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: General Mills Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: General Mills Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 143: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
- Exhibit 145: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Key offerings
- 12.8 Jones Soda Co.
- Exhibit 148: Jones Soda Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Jones Soda Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Jones Soda Co. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Kellogg Co.
- Exhibit 151: Kellogg Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Kellogg Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Monster Energy Co.
- Exhibit 160: Monster Energy Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Monster Energy Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: Monster Energy Co. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 163: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 166: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 12.13 PepsiCo Inc.
- Exhibit 168: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 169: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 170: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 171: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 172: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Russell Stover Chocolates
- Exhibit 173: Russell Stover Chocolates - Overview
- Exhibit 174: Russell Stover Chocolates - Product / Service
- Exhibit 175: Russell Stover Chocolates - Key offerings
- 12.15 The Coca Cola Co.
- Exhibit 176: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 177: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 178: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 179: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 180: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus
- 12.16 The Hershey Co.
- Exhibit 181: The Hershey Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 182: The Hershey Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 183: The Hershey Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 184: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 185: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus
- 12.17 The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Exhibit 186: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 187: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 188: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 189: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 190: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 191: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 192: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 193: Research methodology
- Exhibit 194: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 195: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 196: List of abbreviations
