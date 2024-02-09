Sugar-Free Food And Beverages Market to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2022; North America accounts for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK , Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sugar-free food and beverages market is set to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of people with obesity in the region is fuelling the growth in North America. Senior Automotive Analyst, at Technavio, said "Demand for naturally derived sweeteners is one of the major drivers impacting the growth,". With the widespread availability of products such as stevia and monk fruits, the naturally derived sweeteners segment is all set to grow in the next five years. Atkinson Candy Co. and Britvic Plc are major companies contributing to the growth. Here is an Exclusive report talking about scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download the Free Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027

Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.53% Growth 2023-2027 USD 40.13 billion Structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and UK

Specialty retailers offering sugar-free food and beverages are an emerging trend.

Lower acceptance due to ambiguity on the safety profile of artificial sweeteners is one of the challenges hindering the growth

The analysis includes end-user, product, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing prominence of private-label brands, specialty retailers offering sugar-free food and beverages, and growing demand for organic sugar-free foods and beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the growth during the next few years.

The growth of the supermarkets or hypermarkets segment is significant during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets provide high product volumes that give these outlets greater buying power. In addition, this facilitates these retail outlets in pricing products at competitive prices by offering discounts, which rivals may find difficult to match.

Atkinson Candy Co.

Britvic Plc

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

Flowers Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Jones Soda Co.

Kellogg Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Monster Energy Co.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Russell Stover Chocolates

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Coca Cola Co.

The Hershey Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Turkey Hill Dairy

Vadilal Industries Ltd.

Wells Enterprises Inc.

Sugar-Free Food And Beverages Benefits

The industry for sugar-free food and beverages is expanding rapidly as consumers embrace healthier dietary choices. Low-calorie sweeteners and artificial sweeteners play a pivotal role in the production of diabetic-friendly products and reduced-sugar options. Stevia-based products have gained popularity as a natural sugar substitute, aligning with sugar-free diet trends. The analysis indicates a growing demand for low-glycemic products and various sugar alternatives. With an increasing focus on health-conscious consumption, the industry is witnessing significant growth in response to the demand for sugar-free alternatives across diverse food and beverage categories.

