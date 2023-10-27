Sugar-free food and beverages market to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sugar-free food and beverages market size is expected to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 9.53% during the forecast period. The growing influence of online retailing is notably driving the sugar-free food and beverages market. However, factors such as Lower acceptance due to ambiguity on the safety profile of artificial sweeteners may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and specialty stores), product (sugar-free beverages, sugar-free dairy products, sugar-free confectionery, sugar-free bakery, and sugar-free ice-creams), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth of the supermarkets or hypermarkets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets deliver high product volumes, which provides them with higher buying power and helps retail outlets implement their competitive pricing strategies by providing discounts. This enables consumers to buy sugar-free food and beverages at discounted rates. Therefore, factors such as competitive pricing are expected to drive market growth for sugar-free foods and beverages.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major contributors to the market in the region. Some of the largest market players operating in this region are Coca-Cola and Hershey. Another key factor that drives the growth of the market in this region is the availability of a wide variety of sugarless foods and beverages.

Company Insights

The sugar-free food and beverages market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc.

