Sugar Free Ice Cream Market records a CAGR of 9.48% by 2026, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sugar-free ice cream market is set to grow by USD 1.58 bn between 2021 and 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.48%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Expanding the global health enthusiast population base, new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current options, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2022-2026

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Offline



The offline sector includes restaurants, department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Vendors employ advertising and marketing techniques like branding with signs and offering discounts on product bundles in their shops. A vendor's ability to operate in the organized retail sector depends on a variety of factors, such as geographic proximity, ease of production and inventory management, and the ability to transport goods. Considering this, many customers prefer specialty stores to buy health products like sugar-free ice cream. During the forecast period, a rise in offline store demand will fuel the sugar-free ice cream market's expansion.



Online

Geography

North America



North America will contribute 43% of market growth. In North America , the biggest sugar-free ice cream market is the US. APAC is a significant region that provides vendors with significant growth opportunities. The rising number of fitness enthusiasts in North America will support the market's expansion over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global sugar-free ice cream market is fragmented due to several vendors operating in the market. Vendors mainly compete in the market by introducing new sugar-free ice cream products, expanding their presence through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and launching marketing campaigns. Vendors are focusing on the diversification of their businesses and positioning their products, which will contribute to the significant growth of the global sugar-free ice cream market during the forecast period.

The major players dominating the global market are Arctic Zero Inc., Beyond Better Foods LLC, Danone SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hershey Creamery Co., KetoPint, Kroger Co., Lotte Corp, Mammoth Creameries, Nestle SA, Rebel Creamery LLC, Turkey Hill Dairy, Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The sugar-free ice cream market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The health benefits of sugar-free ice cream will offer immense growth opportunities. However, artificial sweeteners may not be reliable and will hamper market growth.

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist sugar-free ice cream market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sugar-free ice cream market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sugar-free ice cream market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sugar-free ice cream market vendors

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arctic Zero Inc., Beyond Better Foods LLC, Danone SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hershey Creamery Co., KetoPint, Kroger Co., Lotte Corp, Mammoth Creameries, Nestle SA, Rebel Creamery LLC, Turkey Hill Dairy, Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Beyond Better Foods LLC

Exhibit 89: Beyond Better Foods LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Beyond Better Foods LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Beyond Better Foods LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Exhibit 92: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Overview



Exhibit 93: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Key offerings

10.5 Hershey Creamery Co.

Exhibit 95: Hershey Creamery Co. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Hershey Creamery Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Hershey Creamery Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Kroger Co.

Exhibit 98: Kroger Co. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Kroger Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Kroger Co. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Kroger Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Lotte Corp

Exhibit 102: Lotte Corp - Overview



Exhibit 103: Lotte Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Lotte Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Lotte Corp - Segment focus

10.8 Mammoth Creameries

Exhibit 106: Mammoth Creameries - Overview



Exhibit 107: Mammoth Creameries - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Mammoth Creameries - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 109: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 110: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 112: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 Turkey Hill Dairy

Exhibit 114: Turkey Hill Dairy - Overview



Exhibit 115: Turkey Hill Dairy - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Turkey Hill Dairy - Key offerings

10.11 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 117: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 120: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

10.12 Wells Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 122: Wells Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Wells Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Wells Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

