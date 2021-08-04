Sugar Free Ice Cream Market to Reach $7.35 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 9.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sugar-Free Ice Cream Market by Type (Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chip, Strawberry, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, Coffee, and Others), Form (Pints, Bars/Stick, Sandwich, and Others), End Use (B2B and B2C), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sugar free ice cream market was estimated at $2.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $7.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rapid expansion of the retail market, availability of various flavored ice cream, and rise in awareness regarding healthy diet have driven the growth of the global sugar-free ice cream market. On the other hand, limited sale due to seasonal product impedes the market growth. However, advent of lactose-free ice cream and development of innovative sugar substitutes are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 gave way to strict lockdown regulations imposed by several government bodies, and lack of workforce impacted the global sugar free ice cream market negatively, especially during the first phase of the lockdown.

The extended lockdown in China , Japan , India , and the U.S. also led to shutdown of production facilities that do not come under essential goods. And, the distorted supply chain hampered the market altogether. However, the global situation is getting better and market is expected to ameliorate soon.

The vanilla segment to retain the lion's share-

On the basis of flavor, the vanilla segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-fifth of the global sugar free ice cream market, due to its delicious taste and wide usage in making various recipes such as ice cream pie, ice cream kolachkes, ice cream sandwiches, milk shakes, topping for peach sundaes, and tortes. The salted caramel segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% throughout the forecast period, owing to the huge popularity of sweet and salty taste among consumers.

The pints segment to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of form, the pints segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global sugar free ice cream market. Shift in consumer preferences toward food products consumed at convenience acts as a key factor for the growth of the segment. However, the sandwich segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030. Ice cream sandwiches are ideal portion-control treats, containing 150 calories per sandwich. This factor drives the segment growth.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global sugar free ice cream market. This is due to increased consumer awareness, high disposable income, rise in demand for healthy food products, and growing health consciousness among individuals in this province. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period. Improvement in standard of living, and rise in purchasing power of consumers are increasing the per capita consumption in the emerging economies such as India and China. This factor propels the market growth in this region.

Key players in the industry-

Baskin-Robbins

Amul

Hershey Creamery Company

Mammoth Creameries

Havmor

Nestlé S.A

Turkey Hill Dairy

Unilever

Wells Enterprises, Inc.

Beyond Better Foods, LLC

SOURCE Allied Market Research