SUGAR IN THE RAW® CELEBRATES NATIONAL COFFEE DAY WITH SWEET PARTNERSHIPS ACROSS NYC

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In The Raw®, the makers of Sugar In The Raw, has teamed up with 40 premiere coffee partners at over 100 locations throughout NYC to celebrate one of the sweetest and most caffeinated days of the year -- National Coffee Day!

This National Coffee Day, have your next coffee on In The Raw.

In The Raw®, with over 50 years of sweetening experience, is excited to launch its inaugural "National Coffee Day" campaign, a tribute to the coffee shops proudly offering those iconic brown packets of Sugar In The Raw and other In The Raw sweeteners. The campaign kicks off on September 12th with vibrant posters placed across NYC showcasing the participating coffee shops. These posters mention an opportunity to "have your next coffee on In The Raw" via gift cards at each participating coffee shop. Scan the QR on the poster or visit @InTheRaw on Instagram to learn more. In addition to the giveaway, In The Raw will be sending members of its team to all of the participating shops on National Coffee Day, September 29th, to pick up the tab for a few lucky coffee enthusiasts.

"We're honored to be one small, sweet part of so many morning coffee routines, from those that start at home to those on-the-go. We've long viewed coffee shops and other foodservice operators as the backbone of our business. In fact, Sugar In The Raw was born from a request for a premium, less refined sugar option from [Sam Brown] beloved owner and operator of Brownies, a vegetarian café in Union Square that was ahead of its time," said Steven Eisenstadt, CEO of In The Raw. With over 50 years of success in the sweetener space, In The Raw is eager to shine a light on those that have contributed to their success, the coffee shops and people who trust their products.

About In The Raw®

In The Raw® premium sweeteners are a product of Cumberland Packing Corp., a third-generation family-owned and operated business in Brooklyn, NY. After launching Sugar In The Raw® in 1970, the brand has expanded its product portfolio to enable consumers to add sweetness and versatility to their favorite recipes with a wide array of premium sweeteners, including Stevia In The Raw®, Monk Fruit In The Raw®, Organic Agave In The Raw® and Organic Honey In The Raw®. To learn more about the In The Raw® brand and its products, visit www.InTheRaw.com .

