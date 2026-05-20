Sugar Land's Social Scene Gets a Boost: Pep's Backyard Set to Open Near Constellation Field this August

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to wag your tails and raise a glass. Pep's Backyard, a massive new $5 million family- and pet-friendly entertainment venue, has officially broken ground and is slated to open its doors this August 2026.

Located at 13111 State Highway 6 S. in the heart of the Imperial neighborhood, Pep's Backyard is positioned to become the ultimate pre- and post-game destination, sitting just steps away from Constellation Field, home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Founded by Lisa and Cory Hidalgo and named after their beloved dog, Pepper, the 18,000-square-foot venue is designed to be the community's "ultimate backyard." Beyond its family atmosphere, Pep's Backyard is set to become a premier destination for live entertainment, bringing some of the biggest names in music to the Sugar Land stage.

What to Expect

The family- and pet-friendly entertainment venue will offer a variety of activities and amenities, including:

World-Class Entertainment: A main stage designed to host major national music acts and top-tier local talent.

A main stage designed to host and top-tier local talent. The Big Game Experience: A massive 26-foot outdoor screen and more than 20 TVs throughout the property.

A massive and more than 20 TVs throughout the property. Exclusive 21-Plus Rooftop: A premium space for adults to enjoy elevated views of the Imperial district.

A premium space for adults to enjoy elevated views of the Imperial district. Dedicated Kid Zone & Dog Park: Safe, fun spaces designed specifically for the little ones and four-legged friends.

Safe, fun spaces designed specifically for the little ones and four-legged friends. Local Flavors: A rotating selection of food trucks and vendors offering a diverse range of culinary options.

A rotating selection of offering a diverse range of culinary options. Refreshing Sips: A massive bar featuring 30 taps, a full selection of mixed cocktails, and signature frozen drinks.

"Sugar Land is defined by its incredible community spirit. We set out to build a destination that truly mirrors that energy—a place where families, friends, and four-legged companions can all gather together in one spot," said co-founder Cory Hidalgo. "From hosting some of the biggest names in music to providing a great spot for the game, we're more than just a venue; we're your new favorite place to hang out."

With its prime location and versatile layout, Pep's Backyard is poised to anchor the growing entertainment scene in Sugar Land, adding a fresh layer of excitement to the city's landscape.

For more information and updates on our grand opening, follow us on Instagram at @PepsBackyard or visit www.pepsbackyard.com.

About Pep's Backyard

Pep's Backyard is a premier entertainment eatery located in Sugar Land, Texas. Founded by Lisa and Cory Hidalgo, the venue combines live music from national recording artists, sports viewing, and family-friendly recreation into one expansive outdoor experience.

Contact:

Cory Hidalgo

***@pepsbackyard.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13147131

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Pep's Backyard