Sugar Land's Sweet Beats Music Festival Official Lineup & Ticket Sale Release

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Concessions and the City of Sugar Land announce the official lineup and ticket release for the Sweet Beats Music Festival. Taking place at The Crown Festival Park on May 4-5, 2024, the event will showcase an exciting mix of live music, featuring performances like Red Clay Strays' "Wondering Why," Gin Blossoms, Rebelution, and JJ Grey & Mofro. Alongside musical acts, the festival is set to host the largest Cinco De Mayo celebration in Sugar Land, offering a variety of activities suitable for the whole family.

Official Lineup:

Sweet Beats Music Festival Day by Day Line Up

  • Headliners: Rebelution, JJ Grey & Mofro.
  • Performances by: Gin Blossoms, Red Clay Strays, Keller Williams, North Mississippi Allstars, The Powell Brothers, New Breed Brass Band, DeLuna Band, Latin Groove Band.
  • Tribute Acts: Rumours Atl (Fleetwood Mac Tribute), Selena Forever (Tribute to Selena), Too Much Too Say (Tribute to Dave Matthews Band).
  • Also Featuring: Rapture, New Orleans Hustlers Brass Band, Mark May.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for the festival are now available for purchase online on the Sweet Beats Music Festival Website. Attendees are advised to buy tickets early due to high demand.

Festival Attractions:

More than music, the festival offers:

  • Sweet Beats Cantina: The place to be on May 5th, offering the biggest Cinco de Mayo celebration in Sugar Land with vibrant Latin music, dance, tequila tastings, and a variety of food options.
  • Beats Beer Garden: Relax with the smooth tunes from piano bar entertainer Ventzi Nelson.
  • Keith King BMX Shows: Experience high-energy BMX stunts that will get your adrenaline rushing.
  • Reptile Adventures: Discover a world of fascinating reptiles with the number one reptile show in the country.
  • Body Marbling: Transform your body into glowing works of art.

Assets:

Sponsors:

Sponsors include Marriott Sugar Land, Silver Eagle Distributors and BMW.

For sponsorship inquiries, contact Steve Wilson at [email protected].

More Information:

About Spectrum Concessions:

The festival is produced by Spectrum Concessions, a Texas‐based  production and  hospitality company that coordinates a diverse array of events, from music festivals to seasonal celebrations, across the United States and Canada. They will also be hosting the Sugar Land Jazz Festival coming annually to Sugar Land in 2024.

About Visit Sugar Land:

Visit Sugar Land is the city's official tourism promotion agency, working in tandem with partners like Spectrum Concessions to showcase the rich culture, events, and attractions that the city offers.

CONTACT: Krista McDaniel, [email protected]

SOURCE Spectrum Concessions

