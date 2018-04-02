Sugar May Be To Blame For Those Who Suffer From Painful Digestion Symptoms Like Abdominal Pain, Bloating, Gas, and Diarrhea.

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QOL Medical, LLC today announced the first ever National Sucrose Intolerance Week, from April 2 - April 8. This week has been established to raise awareness about the unmet needs of people suffering from symptoms due to an inability to digest sucrose (table sugar). Sucrose Intolerance, also called Genetic Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (GSID), is caused by genetic variants that result in a lack of digestive activity from sucrase-isomaltase, an enzyme in the small intestine. The lack of this enzyme makes it difficult to properly digest sucrose (table sugar) and starch found in many foods.
Sucrose Intolerance (GSID) is a chronic medical condition, affecting infants, teens, and adults. The symptoms typically occur after eating or drinking foods high in sugar, like apple juice, ice cream, and pastries. Symptoms include:
- Abdominal pain
- Gas
- Bloating
- Diarrhea
In infants, complications from these symptoms may also cause colic, dehydration, malnutrition, and failure to thrive. Learn more at www.sucroseintoleranceawareness.org. There is no cure for Sucrose Intolerance (GSID), but there are treatment options available to help minimize symptoms.
"The symptoms of GSID are similar to other, more common, GI conditions, making it easy to misdiagnose," said Derick Cooper, CEO of QOL Medical, LLC. "We established National Sucrose Intolerance Week to raise awareness among patients and the medical community to encourage people to discuss the common symptoms of GSID with their doctor to explore whether diagnostic testing may be warranted."
About QOL Medical LLC
QOL Medical is a specialty, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients with rare diseases, for their families, and for the physicians and caregivers who support them. QOL Medical is a patient-centric company founded in 2003 to focus on the acquisition and commercialization of orphan products in underserved markets. QOL Medical ensures an expanded clinical awareness and patient access for improved quality of life in the treatment of rare and orphan diseases.
Learn more at www.qolmed.com.
