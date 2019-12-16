Sugar 'n Spice Announces Roll-Back Event In Honor of National Chocolate Dipped Anything Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Balboa Island's original frozen banana shop will be rolling back prices to celebrate their diamond anniversary. On March 27th, 2020 Sugar 'n Spice will be offering their signature chocolate dipped bananas rolled in rainbow sprinkles or peanuts for just $0.75, while supplies last. This special roll-back day will also feature additional festivities for those who stop by the shop for a sweet treat. Owners Will and Courtney Alovis will be onsite along with the catering truck which has been seen on location at many charity events, school fundraisers, corporate luncheons and even the film sets of popular TV shows like "Black-ish" and "The Rookie".

"We look forward to welcoming patrons of all ages to the shop on our special roll-back day to honor our history on the island and celebrate the evolution of the iconic brand in the New Year." -Will and Courtney Alovis, Owners, Sugar 'n Spice

About Sugar 'n Spice:

Sugar 'n Spice is the original frozen banana and Balboa Bar shop on Balboa Island. Proudly serving clientele including both locals and vacationers alike since 1945, the brand also includes a catering truck and options for on-site event service. Every banana and Balboa Bar is made-to-order, hand-dipped twice in classic or dark chocolate, and then rolled in the favorite toppings of choice. Additional sweet treats and fun foods are also available on the menu.

