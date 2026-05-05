Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation to Honor Jennifer Raymond, MD, MCR, of Children's Hospital Los Angeles With 2026 Golden Glove Award at 15th Annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night Presented by B. Riley Securities

Chris Spencer to Host Annual Event Featuring Performance by Johnny Gill

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LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation today announced that Jennifer Raymond, MD, MCR, Division Chief of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, will receive the Golden Glove Award at its 15th annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night. Presented by B. Riley Securities, the event will be held on Wednesday, May 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey. Hosted by writer, producer and comedian Chris Spencer, the evening will feature dynamic live fights presented by Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, a National Anthem performance by singer-songwriter Johnny Gill, and silent and live auctions full of iconic memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences.

B. Riley logo Sugar Ray Leonard and Golden Boy logos

Jennifer Raymond, MD, MCR is Division Chief of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism and Chair of the Virtual Care Committee at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and Professor of Pediatrics at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. She earned her medical degree and completed her pediatrics residency at the University of Kansas, and completed her fellowship in Pediatric Endocrinology and Master of Clinical Research at Oregon Health and Science University.

"The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's Golden Glove Award honors exceptional leadership and impact in the diabetes and health community. In partnership with B. Riley Securities, we are proud to recognize Dr. Raymond for her transformative contributions to diabetes care and her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of children and families," said Sugar Ray Leonard.

Dr. Raymond is dedicated to helping young people with type 1 diabetes thrive through innovative, patient-centered care. She has pioneered models integrating telehealth, virtual peer groups, and shared medical appointments to improve engagement, self-management, and outcomes – particularly for high-risk adolescents and young adults. Supported by the National Institutes of Health and the Helmsley Charitable Trust, her work focuses on expanding access and advancing equity in diabetes care.

Proceeds from the "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night benefit the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's mission to fund life-changing research, awareness and care for pediatric Type 1 and 2 diabetes, and to help children live healthier lives through diet and exercise.

About Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation was established in 2009 by boxing legend and six-time world champion Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife, Bernadette. The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation is committed to funding research and care for pediatric type 1 & 2 diabetes and creates awareness for both diseases. The Foundation also strives to help children live healthier lives through diet and exercise.

Type 1 diabetes strikes both children and adults at any age. It comes on suddenly, causes dependence on injected or pumped insulin for life, and carries the constant threat of devastating complications. Type 2 diabetes in children is on the rise, fueled largely by the obesity epidemic.

Leonard draws from his personal experience and boxing career to provide inspiration for funding research to combat the disease. For more information, visit www.sugarrayleonardfdn.org. Follow on Instagram at @sugarrayleonard, Twitter at @SugarRayLeonard and Facebook at @SugarRayLeonard6.

About Golden Boy

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy is a media and entertainment brand committed to making fighting entertainment more accessible and affordable. The company's in-house production team develops creative original programming for RingTV.com and international channels across the globe. The company holds the exclusive rights to top boxers and has promoted some of the biggest and highest-grossing events in the history of the sport. Now, Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and shapes the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike.

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities provides a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Services include initial and follow-on offerings, debt and equity-linked solutions, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, corporate restructuring, and liability management. Widely recognized for its thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from BRS' extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities through its end-to-end platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

For Event Inquiries:

Caroline Stegner, DKC: [email protected]

Joe Schneider, DKC: [email protected]

For Sugar Ray Leonard:

Arnold Robinson, PMK Entertainment: [email protected]

For Golden Boy:

Jane Murcia: [email protected]

For B. Riley Securities:

Jo Anne McCusker: [email protected]

Media Contact

Jo Anne McCusker

+1 (917) 740-9499

[email protected]

SOURCE Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation