Sugar Rush Re-Announced & Re-Imagined as Safe, Open-Air, Walk-Through Family Adventure!

Sugar Rush – a distanced, limited-capacity experience – is a fun-filled oasis flooded with colorfully sweet installations, oversized props, art displays, custom parade floats, whimsical sets, countless curated photo ops, performances, immersive tunnels, geodesic domes, and multiple candy-powered interactions.

Staff will thoroughly clean all surfaces and areas for the duration of the event. All staff and performers will be masked and gloved.

This innovative event comes to families from Experiential Supply, the team behind the tremendously popular Hauntoween LA and WonderLAnd drive-throughs, which kept the holidays fun and safe in 2020. Experiential Supply is an award-winning company to which the Hollywood film industry turns when it comes to creating large-scale, immersive experiences for films such as IT: Chapter 2, Ready Player One, The LEGO Movie, Smallfoot, and more.

"The drive-throughs have been a lot of fun and were necessary last year during the holidays," says Experiential Supply CEO Jasen Smith. "Now we feel it is time to welcome families into our world on foot to take in the rich immersive environments we are building. The vast walking path we are creating naturally makes for a safe, distanced, and intimate experience. There are magical things to see and interact with. Plus, everyone's favorite, candy, is included in your ticket price!"

Sugar Rush

DATES: April 2 – May 2, 2021

TIMES: Mondays – Fridays: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. PDT; Saturdays – Sundays: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. PDT

WHERE: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91367

TICKET PRICE: Family of 6: $108. Family of 5: $100; Family of 4: $94; Family of 3: $75; Family of 2: $55; Single Ticket: $30

Advance purchase is required

ON SALE NOW: Visit Sugar Rush HERE.

