Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice! Miyoko's Creamery and Sprinkles Debut Limited-Edition Sugar & Spice Dairy-Free Cupcake

This Delicious New Vegan Collaboration Is Available at Sprinkles Bakeries Nationwide From Nov. 11 to Dec. 1

SONOMA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miyoko's Creamery, the leading dairy-free butter and cheese brand, is proud to announce today its partnership with renowned dessert bakery chain Sprinkles. The two beloved brands have joined forces to unveil Vegan Sugar & Spice, a limited-edition dairy-free treat available from Nov. 11 to Dec. 1 in all bakeries and bakery ATMs that celebrates the craft and compassion of plant-based baking.

Miyoko’s Creamery and Sprinkles - Vegan Sugar & Spice Cupcake

This seasonally-inspired cupcake features a moist, vegan spice cake made with Miyoko's Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Milk Butter, and is topped with a velvety spiced vegan cream cheese frosting. Each bite is a perfect blend of warmth and sweetness, crafted with the finest ingredients and time-honored techniques. The decadent taste and high-quality ingredients make these dairy-free cupcakes the perfect go-to dessert for upcoming family and friend gatherings.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Sprinkles, a brand that embodies creativity and indulgence in the world of desserts," said Stuart Kronauge, Chief Executive Officer of Miyoko's Creamery. "Partnering with Sprinkles on a special cupcake ahead of Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving celebrations was a no-brainer for us, because our Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Milk Butter has a rich, velvety flavor that perfectly complements Sprinkles' innovative approach to sweet treats. This partnership is not just about flavor, but about helping people to dabble in dairy-free while also redefining the dessert experience for everyone regardless of dietary restrictions."

Crafted from traditional creamery methods using organic oat milk, Miyoko's Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Milk Butter is dairy-free, creamy and rich, with the perfect hint of brown sugar and cinnamon. Alongside two other flavors, Garlic Parm and Salted, these Oat Milk Butters appeal to dairy and dairy-free enthusiasts alike and are made with simple and straightforward ingredients. Miyoko's Oat Milk Butters are available at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Kroger stores ranging from $4.99 to $5.99.

"At Sprinkles, we constantly strive to push the boundaries of flavor and innovation. Partnering with Miyoko's to create a vegan cupcake is an exciting step forward in offering delicious, plant-based options that everyone can enjoy, without compromising on taste or quality," said Justin Murakami, President and Chief Operating Officer at Sprinkles. "Miyoko's commitment to creating exceptional, dairy-free products aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver memorable, indulgent experiences to our customers. This collaboration allows us to include even more guests in our sweet celebrations."

To learn more about Miyoko's Creamery, visit www.miyokos.com, and stay connected with the brand on Instagram, Facebook and X. To learn more or place an order for Vegan Sugar & Spice, visit www.sprinkles.com/collections/limited-time/products/miyokos-vegan-sugar-spice.

ABOUT MIYOKO'S CREAMERY

Miyoko's Creamery, based in Northern California's esteemed wine country, was established in 2014 and has built a reputation as the world's finest plant milk creamery. The brand, which was built on the foundation of craft and compassion, is the natural evolution of dairy– using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients to make a variety of award-winning artisan butter and cheeses.

As a mission-driven, proudly dairy-free, certified B Corporation, Miyoko's Creamery believes that food unites us all, that the good life can be savored without sacrifice, and that change can be made when we recognize the connection of our plates to the world, systems and living beings around us. With taste and performance at the forefront, Miyoko's products are perfect for all culinary and baking applications. From the much-loved European-style cultured Vegan Butter to the highly praised Pourable Mozzarella, all offerings are a 1:1 substitution in any recipe or dish.

Miyoko's products are widely available in over 20,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, Kroger, and Walmart as well as in-home delivery services like Whole Foods Market via Amazon delivery and Instacart via select retailers. For more information visit Miyokos.com.

ABOUT SPRINKLES

Sprinkles offers premium desserts, including their iconic cupcakes, celebratory cakes, and hot out-the-oven cookies baked fresh in small batches throughout the day using the finest ingredients. They also produce a line of premium chocolate bars made from real chocolate sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. Founded in 2005 in Beverly Hills, Sprinkles quickly gained a loyal following and celebrity endorsements. In 2012, they debuted the world's first Cupcake ATM and have since expanded to over 70 bakeries and ATMs nationwide, with plans for global expansion in 2025. For more information and updates on future locations, please visit www.sprinkles.com.

SOURCE Miyoko's Creamery