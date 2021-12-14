Sugar Substitutes Market - Global Forecasts to 2028: Product Labelling and Claim Issues Remain a Challenge

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sugar Substitutes Market by Source, Type, Product, Form, Application - Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sugar substitutes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $24.1 billion by 2028.



Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. This market is characterized by more diversified operations, which offer healthy products, mainly due to rising health-consciousness and consumer preference for foods that contain healthy ingredients.



The high growth of the sugar substitutes market is mainly attributed to the factors such as rising demand for functional food products, growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, and surging demand for natural sweeteners. However, stringent government regulations and adverse health effects associated with sugar substitutes are expected to restrain the growth of this market to some extent in the near future.



Based on source, the artificial sugar substitutes segment is estimated to command the largest share of the sugar substitutes market in 2021. Key factors contributing to this segment's major share include the low production cost compared to natural sugar substitutes, low price & high shelf life, and a wide range of applications of artificial sugar substitutes.



Based on type, the high-intensity sweeteners segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the sugar substitutes market in 2021. The key factor driving the demand for high-intensity sweeteners is their wide range of applications, low production cost, ease of use, negligible side effects, and low cost compared to other sugar substitutes.



Based on product, the sugar substitutes market is segmented into non-nutritive and nutritive sweeteners. Further, the non-nutritive sweeteners segment is divided into sucralose, acesulfame-k, neotame, saccharin, stevia, cyclamate, luo han guo (monk fruit), and other non-nutritive sweeteners.

The sucralose segment is expected to generate the largest portion of the revenue of the non-nutritive sugar substitutes market in 2021. Key factors contributing to the dominant position of this segment are the growing application of sucralose in food and beverages, high shelf-life, and its requirement in low quantity to achieve desired sweet taste due to its high sweetness.



Based on form, in 2021, the solid segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the sugar substitutes market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its wide availability and ease of handling; powder's high concentration & high mixability; ease of use, transportation, & storage; better shelf-life; and effective product formulation.



Based on application, the food segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing consumer preferences towards healthy foods, changing food consumption patterns, and extensive use of sugar substitutes in different foods, including baked goods, confectionery, and savory snacks, supports the growth of sugar substitutes in food.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this regional market is mainly attributed to changing lifestyles, rapid urbanization, the emerging trend of healthy food & food ingredients, increasing awareness about the health benefits of sugar-free products, and the growing diabetic and obese population.

Market Insights

Drivers

Rising Demand for Functional Food Products

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Obesity

Surging Demand for Natural Sweeteners

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

Adverse Health Effects Associated with Sugar Substitutes

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Rising R&D Activities to Develop Sugar-Free Products

Challenges

Product Labelling and Claim Issues

Premium Pricing of Natural Sweeteners Owing to the Higher Costs of Production

Trends

Clean Label

Healthy Living

Regulatory Analysis

The key players operating in the sugar substitutes market are

Tate & Lyle PLC

Roquette Freres

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

JK Sucralose Inc.

Ajinomoto Co.

The NutraSweet Co.

Sudzucker AG

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.

Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd.

HSWT France SAS

Stevialite Holding

Scope of the Report:

Sugar Substitutes Market, by Source

Artificial

Natural

Sugar Substitutes Market, by Type

High-intensity Sweeteners

Low-intensity Sweeteners

High-fructose Corn Syrup

Sugar Substitutes Market, by Product

Non-nutritive Sweeteners

Sucralose

Acesulfame-K

Neotame

Saccharin

Stevia

Cyclamate

Luo han guo (Monk Fruit)

Other Non-nutritive Sweeteners

Nutritive Sweeteners

Aspartame

Polyols

High-fructose Corn Syrup

Other Nutritive Sweeteners

Sugar Substitutes Market, by Form

Solid

Liquid

Sugar Substitutes Market, by Application

Food

Bakery

Confectionery

Savory and Snacks

Dairy

Others

Beverages

Nutrition and Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Personal Care

