Sugarbreak Takes On Childhood Obesity and Diabetes with New Kids’ Collection and Nationwide Retail Distribution at Target

Now more than ever, we need to take charge of our health. As it stands, 1 in 3 Americans are diabetic or pre-diabetic. 1 The increasing frequency of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes in young people is a growing clinical and public health concern. Currently, 1 in 5 children suffer from obesity 2 and the childhood obesity rate has more than tripled since the 1970s. 3 Beyond the inherent physical, social, and emotional challenges that accompany these medical conditions, the obese population has proven to be at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sugarbreak aims to help reverse the increasingly widespread trends of obesity and diabetes, which are the result of rising blood sugar, one person at a time. Both the adult and new kids' product line were developed under the guidance of leading scientists and clinicians to create natural, effective and safe formulas with measurable results. Sugarbreak is committed to continued product innovation and retail expansion, with a mission to ensure affordability and accessibility to empower people in all communities of all ages to enjoy longer, healthier lives.

"As a pediatrician, I have definitely noticed an increase in the incidence of obesity this past year. While many children are spending more time indoors snacking and no longer have access to organized sports, I've seen eating habits worsen and influence overall wellness. So many families are trying to implement healthier habits, but they often struggle to avoid unhealthy choices and overeating. Weight gain has been one of the biggest concerns amongst my pediatric patients, especially those with new diagnoses of high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity. I have always stressed the importance of instilling healthy habits early on, and I often see parents struggling and feeling defeated despite their efforts. I'm excited for there to be an all natural product line that is scientifically proven to curb sugar cravings and achieve healthy blood sugar levels. I'm sure this will empower children and parents to feel in charge of their family's health again," said Kyle W. Monk, MD .

To further engage their target demographic, Sugarbreak has developed a series of engaging and educational Roblox games, helping kids avoid candy "monsters" and featuring in-game incentives for choosing healthy fruits and snacks.

"It's a retail dream come true to launch Sugarbreak at every Target store across the country. Our mission to help people reduce sugar consumption and achieve healthy blood sugar levels will only manifest by solving the issue of access. With our nationwide distribution in store and online, we will be able to effectively launch our new kids' products and continue the momentum of our original adult line. I've always admired Target as a retailer for their unicorn ability to fast track brand awareness and elevate the consumer experience as compared to other mass distributors, and I'm thrilled to see Sugarbreak on their shelves," said Sugarbreak co-founder and CEO, Scarlett Leung.

Sugarbreak's co-founders have spent their careers building solution-oriented products that improve the lives of millions of people. A contemporary collective of experts, the Sugarbreak team is challenging the industry standard by harnessing the power of modern science and all-natural ingredients to create measurable results. Together with Adam Lowry, founder of mission-driven companies Method Products and Ripple Foods , the team has developed proactive, affordable, and accessible solutions to combat sugar and its unhealthy impact on our bodies. The new kids' line consists of three products and emulates the recently launched adult line, replacing the capsules with chewables for the younger consumer.

Designed for ages five and up, the kids' formulations display Sugarbreak's commitment to the highest production standards, consisting of premium, scientifically-validated ingredients that support and help growing bodies thrive. Both the adult and kids' collections are available at Target retail locations nationwide, as well as online at Target.com and Sugarbreak.com . The individual products range from $11.99-38.99 USD.

About Sugarbreak:

Sugarbreak is a non-prescription support system made with natural ingredients that empowers you to curb your sugar intake and manage your blood sugar levels so you can live your best life. Sugarbreak aims to reverse the increasingly widespread trends of obesity and diabetes, which are the result of rising blood sugar, one person at a time. We exist outside the pharmaceutical complex and work alongside the world's leading scientists and clinicians to provide the research and evidence you deserve. Your blood sugar management solution is now Natural, Effective, Safe & Widely Available. Our affordable and accessible solutions are positioned to help people in all communities enjoy longer and healthier lives. Achieve and maintain your personal best with Sugarbreak.

