Sugarbreak, the all natural and complete blood sugar management solution, teams up with the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation for National Diabetes Month

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarbreak , the first natural and complete system to manage blood sugar, announced today a partnership with the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) , the only national organization solely dedicated to finding a cure for diabetes. The month-long partnership with DRIF and Sugarbreak will aim to raise funds for diabetes research in America in the form of an exclusive promo code, community engagement via a digital event, and multiple cross-promotional touchpoints on social media during National Diabetes Month in November.

"Our goal at DRIF is simple: create a world without diabetes by discovering a cure that gives millions of people with diabetes the ability to restore natural insulin production and normalize blood sugar levels without imposing other risks," said Sean Kramer, DRIF CEO who lives with type 1 diabetes. "We are extremely excited to partner with Sugarbreak for Diabetes Awareness Month to raise awareness about the prevalence of diabetes in our nation and work together to both manage diabetes and, ultimately, find a cure."

During the month of November, Sugarbreak will be providing consumers with a 10% off discount code, 'DRIF10', and 10% of the proceeds from those purchases will be donated to DRIF to be used toward diabetes research. DRIF will also be hosting a 'Sugarbreak Day' celebration on November 18 in which DRIF CEO Sean Kramer will join Sugarbreak's medical advisor, Molly Carmel, LCSW-R and Founder of The Beacon Program, on a Facebook Live interview to answer questions about Sugarbreak, diabetes research, and DRIF.

"One in three Americans are diabetic or pre-diabetic and the numbers and comorbidity rates related to COVID-19 and diabetes are around 25%," said Sugarbreak Co-Founder and CEO Scarlett Leung. "Because of this, raising awareness for diabetes is more important now than ever. We are honored to partner with an organization like DRIF for Diabetes Awareness Month and use this time to raise awareness for this disease and show our support for such an at risk group."

Launched in September 2020, Sugarbreak is a Public Benefit Corporation that was created to help people reduce their sugar consumption and maintain healthy blood sugar. The brand is empowering consumers to proactively achieve better health through a comprehensive, medical community-endorsed system that uses all natural, scientifically-proven ingredients to manage blood sugar and overall health. Recognizing the limited access to proper health care across the U.S., Sugarbreak is available direct-to-consumer, without a doctor's prescription.

Sugarbreak products are available now for purchase on Sugarbreak.com , and you can follow along on Instagram at @takeasugarbreak and Facebook at facebook.com/takeasugarbreak . To learn more about DRIF, its mission and research for a cure, visit DiabetesResearch.org or @diabetesresearch .

About Sugarbreak

Sugarbreak is the first-ever, all natural, complete solution for blood sugar management. The comprehensive system offers proprietary formulations of herbal remedies with proven effectiveness, all conveniently available direct-to-consumer, without a doctor's prescription. Sugarbreak's three introductory, sustainable products, Resist, Stabilize, and Reduce, were created by harnessing the power of plants and nature, with minimal side effects. The brand has been crowned by medical professionals including Dr. Tom Hildebrandt, Chief of the Division of Eating & Weight Disorders (Center of Excellence) at Mount Sinai, Dr. Robert Graham, MD, MPH, ABOIM, FACP and Co-Founder of FRESH Med, and Dr. Priscilla Pemu, MD, who assists diabetics in marginalized communities through her work at Morehouse School of Medicine. The brand has an even larger, robust medical network, which includes Carlyn Rosenblum, RD; and Molly Carmel, LCSW-R and Founder of The Beacon Program.

About Diabetes Research Institute Foundation

The mission of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to cure diabetes now. The Diabetes Research Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine leads the world in cure-focused research. As one of the largest and most comprehensive research centers dedicated to curing diabetes, the DRI is aggressively working to develop a cure by restoring natural insulin production and normalizing blood sugar levels without imposing other risks. Researchers have already shown that transplanted islet cells allow patients to live without the need for insulin therapy. Some study participants have maintained insulin independence for more than 10 years. The DRI is now building upon these promising outcomes through a multidisciplinary, three-pronged approach for addressing the major challenges that stand in the way of a cure: eliminate the need for anti-rejection drugs, reset the immune system to block autoimmunity, and develop an unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells. For more information, please visit DiabetesResearch.org or call 800-321-3437.

Media Contact

Maddie Erdossy

[email protected]

SOURCE Sugarbreak

Related Links

https://www.sugarbreak.com

