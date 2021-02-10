SugarCRM Users Can Now Utilize Exceed's Conversational AI to Automate Lead Qualification

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceed ai Inc., a leading provider of marketing and sales Automated AI solutions, has announced their newest integration with SugarCRM , CX platform that delivers on high-definition customer experience. SugarCRM is the recent CRM to integrate with Exceed, following Salesforce, Oracle, HubSpot, Marketo, Zoho and more.

With 80 percent of new leads never translated into sales according to statistics published by Invesp, Exceed's technology can lower this percentage by engaging all leads autonomously.

The integration, now available on SugarExchange , will allow SugarCRM users to significantly improve their nurturing process hands-free to ensure only qualified leads are scheduled for a sales call.

"As a customer of Exceed, we are pleased with the demand generation and pipeline creation results that it delivers. Even better, our customers are now able to also use the most advanced automation and AI tools in their lead engagement funnel too," says Clint Oram, Chief Strategy Officer of SugarCRM.

Exceed.ai's intelligent AI qualifies leads and prospects in two-way conversations via email, website chat and SMS independently and automatically based on their data, recent actions and nurture stage with the aim of qualifying them for a sales call, or disqualifying them, thus saving costs and time associated with ineffective lead nurturing. The integration ensures all interactions are recorded in the SugarCRM and lead status is updated.

"We're excited about the opportunity to bring the Exceed's solution to SugarCRM's millions of users," says Yaron Ismah-Moshe, Co-Founder and CPO at Exceed. "We look forward to helping even more marketing teams to engage all of their CRM leads and ensure only qualified ones are handed over to sales."

Exceed aggregated data collected from its users demonstrates the value it platform delivers:

3x more SQL without adding headcount

35% increase in rep productivity

19.5% increase in quota attained

25% more qualified leads handed over to sales

About Exceed

Exceed.ai software empowers marketing and sales teams to drive more pipeline from email conversations and website visitors using artificial intelligence.

Exceed's AI Assistant works 24/7 alongside humans to engage & convert prospects into qualified, sales-ready opportunities freeing up reps time to focus on revenue generation.

The company, located in Tel Aviv and California, is backed by prominent VCs and angel investors.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM's sales, marketing, and service software helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For mid-market and enterprise companies that want a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives teams the customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability, and increase customer lifetime value.

More than 4,500 companies in 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Exceed.ai

Related Links

https://exceed.ai/

