SugarDaddyMeet Release New Feature for Vaccinated Singles

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as a discreet dating place free of judgement, SugarDaddyMeet announced its newest feature for users to take advantage of during the upcoming summer. Designed to bring safe in-person dating back to life following the COVID-19 pandemic, SugarDaddyMeet's "Vaccinated" badge will allow users to find singles who've been vaccinated from the virus. Users can look through the vaccination status when browsing for potential dating profiles, enabling them to meet people they like safely and confidently.

To maintain privacy and sincerity, users can pick from the following options when setting their vaccination status:

Fully vaccinated

Waiting on additional dose

Planning to get vaccinated

Not getting vaccinated

Prefer not to say

The feature further cements SugarDaddyMeet as one of the leaders in online dating, encouraging more users than ever to join the platform to discover their next romantic adventure — all while remaining safe from COVID-19.

Of the platform's latest feature, Leonardo, the CEO of SugarDaddyMeet commented, "We are the first and only website of this kind that provides this feature. We want our users to enjoy more than an online-only relationship. Face-to-face connection is crucial for a healthy dating life, which is why we're thrilled to continue safely supporting private relationships through our newest feature."

About SugarDaddymeet

Launched in 2007, SugarDaddyMeet has adhered to a core idea, that is, to provide an honest and free of judgment community platform where successful people meet and chat attractive singles with the expectations in a private relationship.

