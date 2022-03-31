Sugardale Debuts NEW Home Run Hot Dog in Partnership with Cleveland Guardians Just in Time for Opening Day

The same 100% beef hot dogs fans have been enjoying at Progressive Field for years are now available at retailers across Northeast Ohio in the form of NEW Sugardale Home Run Hot Dogs.

"We're thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to bring a little taste of the ballpark to their own backyard this baseball season," said Rob Hite, Corporate Director of Marketing for Sugardale. "Whether fans are celebrating a little league win, watching the Guardians on TV or hosting a backyard barbeque, Sugardale Home Run Hot Dogs will make every occasion taste a little more authentic."

Doing Good for Northeast Ohio

New Sugardale Home Run Hot Dogs don't just taste good, they do good, too. Every purchase of Sugardale Home Run Hot Dogs helps to build youth baseball fields throughout the region as part of the brand's partnership with Cleveland Guardians Charities.

"At Sugardale, we know that youth sports can be transformative in the lives of kids in our region," Mr. Hite said. "As a company headquartered right here in Northeastern Ohio, we're proud to give back to our community through our partnership with the Guardians in such a tangible way."

A Hometown Favorite for 23 Seasons

Sugardale is celebrating its 23rd season with the Cleveland baseball franchise, which includes such fan-favorite activities as the Hot Dog Derby, featuring the Sugardale-sponsored, larger-than-life characters, Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Bacon, racing at each Guardians home game. Sugardale will also sponsor Dollar Dog Nights at ten Guardians home games throughout the season and a promotional Guardians hat giveaway in August.

In addition to the company's Home Run Hot Dogs, Sugardale also produces quality bacon, ham, dry sausage, pepperoni, and sliced meats in Northeast Ohio, and has been doing so for more than 100 years. Sugardale products can be found in retailers across the region.

About Sugardale

For more than 100 years, Sugardale has been committed to providing the highest quality meats for you, your family and friends. Whether it's crispy bacon for family brunch, a delicious hot dog at a barbecue, tasty pepperoni for pizza night, or a holiday ham centerpiece, we're grateful for the opportunity to have earned a place at your family's table. Sugardale Foods takes pride in its use of real ingredients, slow cooked for the best flavor and smoke our meats the old-fashioned way. We're owned in the USA, and every product we sell is made in the USA, just as it has been since we started our business back in 1920.

Media Contact: Rob Hite: [email protected]

SOURCE Sugardale