Sugarfina Continues Global Expansion with First Boutique in Mexico

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarfina®, the luxury confections brand founded in Beverly Hills, CA, opens its doors for the very first time in Latin America, with its premiere boutique in Mexico City. The unique gourmet sweets will also be available to purchase on a dedicated eCommerce site and in subsequent retail locations in early 2020.

In celebration of the opening, GINgroup will host an exclusive invite-only event for select media and influencers, who will have the opportunity to shop the boutique privately and get their Candy Bento Boxes® embossed.

Sugarfina® is best known as a disruptor in the $200B global confections industry for creating luxury treats for adults, including a cocktail candy collection with Champagne Bears®, decadent Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, and Rosé All Day® Bears whose popularity led to an 18,000+ person waiting list in the US. The boutique features a collection of beautiful candies artfully displayed in modern Lucite cubes and a carefully curated Design Your Own Candy Bento Box® experience, where shoppers can select an 8-piece, 4-piece, or 3-piece gift box to fill with their favorite candies from the signature Candy Cube® wall.

The new 650-square foot boutique in the upscale and world-famous district of Polanco in Mexico City, will give shoppers a taste of candy heaven and ring in the holiday season with a sweet selection of beautifully packaged confections just in time for cheerful celebrations. The boutique will feature 60+ flavors, from luxurious hostess gifts to festive stocking stuffers, the perfect gifts to treat yourself and your loved ones for every occasion.

"Mexico City is at the forefront of the Latin American market and we're just getting started," said Scott LaPorta, CEO and Co-Investor of Sugarfina®. "GINgroup is the ideal partner to establish our brand in the region. We're excited to collaborate with them to bring Sugarfina® to life in one of the most vibrant and cutting-edge cities in the world."

"We are so pleased to be opening Sugarfina's first boutique in Mexico, and we are proud of all the hard work that has gone into this sweet, fresh, and delightful opening," said Liz and Raúl Beyruti, CEO of GINwtc Mexico & Spain. "We couldn't be happier to be part of this amazing project and are looking forward to many more successes in the years to come!"

To learn more about Sugarfina® Mexico, visit www.sugarfina.com/mx and follow the brand on Instagram (@SugarfinaMX) and Facebook (Sugarfina Mexico) for exciting updates.

About Sugarfina USA LLC

Sugarfina USA is a luxury candy brand with stores in gateway locations in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce business, in specialty retailers, department store shop-in-shops, and corporate gifting. Sugarfina's exclusive and innovative line of products is offered in distinctive and iconic packaging. Named "50 Most Innovative Companies in the World" and "World's 10 Most Innovative Retailers" by Fast Company, Sugarfina remains the ultimate candy store for grown-ups, setting new trends for the industry and continuing to craft an unparalleled retail experience. To learn more about Sugarfina, visit www.sugarfina.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @sugarfina.

About GINgroup

GINgroup, led by Dr. Raúl Beyruti Sanchez, is the biggest group in Mexico and Latin America when it comes to the comprehensive management of human capital, due to its high degree of commitment, professionalism and wide service portfolio. GINgroup has been in this field for 38 years, and has over 162,000 employees globally, 13 centers of operation, and presence in the U.S., Canada, Panama, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Spain. With more than 70 affiliate businesses, GINgroup has experience in a variety of different industries such as: food & beverages, retail, fashion, insurance, media, fintech, finance, healthcare, and more. To learn more about GINgroup, visit www.gingroup.com/ or follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin @GINgroupMx.

