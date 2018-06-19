Sugarfina Goes Global with First Boutique in Asia

Sugarfina® is best known as a disruptor in the $200B global confections industry for creating luxury treats for adults, including a cocktail candy collection with Champagne Bears®, Single Malt Scotch Cordials, and Rosé All Day® Bears whose popularity led to an 18,000+ person waiting list in the US. The boutique features a collection of beautiful candies artfully displayed in modern Lucite cubes, including an area dedicated to "top shelf" candies—exotic, premium offerings from around the world such as Golden Truffle Eggs from Italy and interlocking chocolate wedding rings from Greece. From this carefully curated assortment, guests can treat themselves to the Design Your Own Candy Bento Box® experience, selecting an 8-piece, 4-piece, or 3-piece gift box to fill with their favorite candies from the signature Candy Cube® wall.

The new 900-square foot Hong Kong boutique will give shoppers a taste of candy heaven with a sweet selection of beautifully-packaged confections for every occasion, from hostess gifts to Lunar New Year gifts to a luxurious Sugarfina® Candy Trunk which holds 20 Candy Cubes®. The boutique will feature Sugarfina's signature crisp aqua and white color scheme along with a highly-photographable store design.

"We've been dreaming of expanding Sugarfina® globally since the early days of the brand," said Rosie O'Neill and Josh Resnick, co-Founders and co-CEOs of Sugarfina®. "Hong Kong is the window into Asia and Upper East Holdings is the ideal partner to establish our brand in the region. We're excited to partner with them to bring Sugarfina® to life in one of the most vibrant cities in the world."

"We were mesmerized by Sugarfina's sophisticated concept and innovative candy flavors. It's exciting to introduce a fresh concept to the sweet tooths of Hong Kong. We have always been passionate about finding the perfect luxury confections experience to bring over from the United States and we look forward to working with the creative minds of Sugarfina," said Tammy Wu and Stephen Yeung, Directors of Upper East Holdings.

In celebration of the opening, Sugarfina® is creating an exclusive 2pc Candy Bento Box® inspired by the iconic Hong Kong Tram. The gift box will include Sugarfina's signature Rosé All Day® Bears & Fuji Apple Caramel candies. This Candy Bento Box®, alongside other established favorites and new seasonal collections, will be available exclusively at the Hong Kong boutique.

Harbour City is the first step in Sugarfina's larger global expansion strategy. The brand is planning to open additional locations in Hong Kong with Upper East Holdings, and continue expanding internationally through similar partnerships.

To learn more about Sugarfina® Hong Kong, visit www.sugarfina.com/hk and follow the brand on Instagram (@SugarfinaHK) and Facebook (Sugarfina Hong Kong) for exciting updates.

About Sugarfina

Sweethearts Rosie O'Neill and Josh Resnick have dreamed of opening a luxury candy boutique ever since their third date, a screening of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Inspired to create the first-ever candy store for grown-ups, the couple traveled the world in search of the finest candy makers to produce their exclusive and inventive line of confections. Best known for Champagne and Rosé-infused gummy bears, Sugarfina has been named "World's 50 Most Innovative Companies" and "World's 10 Most Innovative Retailers" by Fast Company as it disrupts the $200B confections industry. Recognized as one of the "World's Most Beautiful Candy Shops" by Architectural Digest, Sugarfina opened its first boutique in Beverly Hills in 2013 and now has more than 50 locations across North America in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago and Vancouver.

About Upper East Holdings Limited

Founded by Stephen Yeung and Tammy Wu, Upper East Holdings was established with the vision and passion of bringing contemporary food and beverage concepts to Hong Kong and Greater China. Stephen, a foodie who had lived in New York City for 15 years, and Tammy, who had studied and worked in the US, are both fascinated by the vibrancy, simplicity and elegance of Upper East Side in New York City - the most glamorous district in the States. With strong brand intuition, the duo has achieved great success from their pioneer project of bringing Lady M to Hong Kong in 2015, and have built the brand's overwhelming popularity since then. Sugarfina, as the second venture of the couple, will be reinventing every aspect in luxury confectionery market, bringing an unparalleled candy-shopping and gifting experience to town.

