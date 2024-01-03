Sugarfina Releases Exclusive Year of the Dragon Collection

Add a touch of sweetness to your Lunar New Year celebrations with Sugarfina's limited-edition release.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarfina is starting 2024 off on a sweet note! Known as one of the luckiest animals in the Zodiac, the luxury candy boutique is honoring the Year of the Dragon with a special-edition collection filled with celebratory gifts meant for sharing good luck in the year ahead. 

Designed and curated in collaboration with Netflix's Bling Empire star and lifestyle influencer Cherie Chan, the exclusive release features gold coin-inspired Sugarfina Candy Cubes®, keepsake Candy Bento Boxes®, a Zodiac Candy Tasting Collection, and a luxury Candy Trunk. Lucky recipients of the Year of the Dragon Candy Trunk will also receive a limited-edition Dragon Charm to hang on purses, suitcases, or backpacks. New flavors include Yuzu Caramels, Dragon Eggs, Auspicious Stars, Lucky Mandarins, and Good Fortune Truffles. Good health, prosperity, and great fortune were kept in mind while Cherie and the Sugarfina Team created these special candy boxes and flavors!

"Growing up in LA, I've always celebrated Lunar New Year with my family at home. Our access to Lunar New Year items was limited and only available at Chinese markets," says Cherie Chan. "Fast forward to 2024 it's amazing that Sugarfina recognizes our culture and wants to celebrate this important holiday with us." After a year of developing and producing the Lunar New Year Collection, Cherie notes: "While curating these special candy boxes with Sugarfina, we kept in mind three wishes…good health, prosperity, and great fortune. From my home to yours, Happy Lunar New Year and happy Year of the Dragon!"

The collection includes the Lantern 2 Piece Candy Bento Box® filled with Lotus Flowers and Good Fortune Truffles and the Year of the Dragon 8 Piece Candy Bento Box® filled with Red Apple Caramels, Good Fortune Truffles, Yuzu Caramels, Prosperous Pineapples, Auspicious Stars, Gold Pearls, Lucky Mandarins and Lotus Flowers. New to the assortment is the Zodiac Candy Tasting Collection, an interactive box with a full moon spinner revealing each Chinese zodiac, its birth years, and its corresponding personality traits. Filled with 16 different flavors, discover what candy matches your sign! A gift that keeps on gifting, the Year of the Dragon 9 Piece Candy Trunk comes with 9 festive flavors and is detailed with a limited-edition Dragon Charm. The collection also features Lucky Red Envelopes for sharing sweet prosperity.

"This year's Lunar New Year Collection is truly spectacular," says Scott LaPorta, CEO, and Co-Investor of Sugarfina. "By capturing the essence of the Year of the Dragon, we were able to innovate our flavor offerings and elevate our packaging design for all Lunar New Year gifting occasions.

Start the New Year off on a sweet note! Share good fortune with friends and family with sweets they'll cherish long after the candy is gone. Here's to a year of spreading sweetness!

Product Quick Facts:

