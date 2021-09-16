Sugarlands Introduces One-Two Punch Benefitting Folds of Honor

Proceeds from the sales of One-Two Punch will benefit Folds of Honor, with 5% of each purchase going to the organization. Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Founded by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships totaling over $165 million in educational impact.

"We proudly support our military and giving back is one of our core values as a company," said Ned Vickers, president and founder of Sugarlands Distilling Co. "We're grateful for the work Folds of Honor does for the brave men and women who serve our country and we consider it a privilege to support their mission of helping military families."

A refreshing, lightly carbonated blend of tropical fruit, including pineapple, coconut, citrus and a hint of cherry, One-Two Punch will be available in four-packs of 12-ounce cans at retailers nationwide beginning this fall. One-Two Punch represents Sugarland's entry into the ready-to-drink canned cocktail marketplace.

"The RTD canned cocktail category has experienced explosive growth over the past few years and we're excited for our One-Two Punch to become a category leader just like our award-winning moonshine," said Patrick Sullivan, Sugarlands chief revenue officer. "Adding an RTD offering further diversifies our product portfolio and furthers our commitment to deliver unique craft cocktail experiences for our customers and partners."

Since launching in 2014, Sugarlands Distilling Co. has rapidly expanded both its offerings and availability across the country. Now available in 40 states, Sugarlands offers an array of award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs and rye whiskey. Sugarlands has recently collaborated with the likes of country music superstar Cole Swindell, the Atlanta Braves, baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and the Ryder Cup to develop unique craft cocktails for each.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Producers of award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs and rye whiskey, Sugarland spirits are distributed in 40 states and made available for home delivery via Reserve Bar. Sugarlands hand-crafted cocktails can be sipped on in restaurants, bars, and festivals across the country, as well as on the Back Porch located, at the downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee distillery.

The Sugarlands distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year and is rated as TripAdvisor's number 1 thing to do in Gatlinburg as well as the world's most top-rated distillery experience. A proud supporter of the community, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated over $675,000 to nonprofits across the country through their giveback program, MoonShare.

For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @SugarlandsShine.

