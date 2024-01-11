Sugarlands Launches Mark & Digger's Mountain Legacy Corn Whiskey

120-proof unaged whiskey is an homage to classic homemade spirits

GATLINBURG, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarlands Distilling Company today announced the latest addition to its award-winning portfolio of craft spirits – Mark and Digger's Mountain Legacy Corn Whiskey. The new unaged corn whiskey will be available beginning Friday, January 26, at Sugarlands distillery in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and soon at retailers nationwide.

Sugarlands' new Mark and Digger's Mountain Legacy Corn Whiskey is a 120-proof homage to classic homemade spirits that once thrived in secrecy all over Appalachia. Eric "Digger" Manes (left) and Mark Ramsey will release their latest product in collaboration with Sugarlands Distilling on January 26 - Mark & Digger's Mountain Legacy Corn Whiskey

Created in collaboration with Mark Ramsey and Eric "Digger" Manes, stars of the hit television show Moonshiners, Mark and Digger's Mountain Legacy Corn Whiskey is an homage to classic homemade spirits that once thrived in secrecy all over Appalachia. Mark and Digger's Mountain Legacy Corn Whiskey is a 120-proof, unaged whiskey crafted from a traditional mash bill using corn sourced from Mark and Digger's native Tennessee.

To celebrate the release, Mark and Digger will appear at Sugarlands' Gatlinburg distillery, located at 805 Parkway, from 2–5 p.m. on Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27.

"Our new Mountain Legacy Corn Whiskey is made with a recipe Digger and I have been perfecting for years," said Ramsey. "We had the privilege of learning the art of making whiskey from scores of old backwoods liquor producers, and we're excited to work with our friends at Sugarlands to bring this traditional corn whiskey to everyone."

"This is a tried and true backwoods liquor recipe," explained Manes. "No fancy frills, just good ol' fashioned authenticity in every jar."

Mountain Legacy Corn Whiskey is the third product Sugarlands has released in collaboration with Ramsey and Manes, with Mark & Digger's Rye Apple Moonshine launching in 2015 and Mark & Digger's Hazelnut Rum in 2017. Ramsey and Manes regularly visit and distill spirits at Sugarlands' Gatlinburg distillery.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Founded in 2014, Sugarlands produces a full line of craft moonshines and sippin' creams with flavors like Mark Roger's American Peach Moonshine, Butter Pecan Sippin' Cream, Banana Pudding Sippin' Cream and Appalachian Apple Pie Moonshine. Sugarlands also produces Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey, which has won multiple prestigious spirits awards, including Best Whiskey in the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards and two Double Gold Medals at the esteemed San Francisco World Spirits Competition (2021 and 2023).

In 2022, Sugarlands launched High Rock Vodka with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt. High Rock Vodka is distilled seven times and then triple-filtered using the Lincoln County Process. Made famous by Tennessee whiskeys, the Lincoln County Process uses sugar maple charcoal to smooth and mellow the finish. High Rock checks in at 88 proof, a nod to the number Earnhardt drove for a decade in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Sugarlands' downtown Gatlinburg distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year. The distillery was voted the top craft spirits distillery tasting room in America by USA TODAY 10Best and is rated as TripAdvisor's number one thing to do in Gatlinburg and the world's top-rated distillery experience. A proud community supporter, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated nearly $1 million to nonprofits nationwide through their giveback program, MoonShare.

For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SugarlandsShine.

