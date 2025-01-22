Sugarlands Named Official Moonshine of 2025 Ryder Cup, Launches New Co-Branded Cherry Limeade Product

Expanded Partnership with PGA of America Includes return of Lemonade Flavor for PGA Championship

GATLINBURG, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarlands Distilling Company, renowned for its award-winning line of craft spirits, today announced its designation as Official Moonshine of the 2025 Ryder Cup, one of the most iconic sporting events in the world of golf. Sugarlands will release a limited-edition Ryder Cup-branded Cherry Limeade Moonshine to celebrate the partnership, now available at retailers nationwide.

Sugarlands new Ryder Cup Cherry Limeade Moonshine, the Official Moonshine of the 2025 Ryder Cup

Each limited-edition jar of Sugarlands Ryder Cup Cherry Limeade Moonshine celebrates the spirit of golf's premier competition between the United States and Europe. The 40-proof (20% alcohol/volume) moonshine combines ripe cherries' sweet and tart flavors with a zesty burst of fresh limes. The jar features the Ryder Cup logo displayed over an image of Bethpage Black, the legendary course that will host this year's event.

"The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world, and becoming the official moonshine of this storied tournament is an important milestone for Sugarlands," said Patrick Sullivan, Sugarlands chief commercial officer. "Creating co-branded Ryder Cup and PGA Championship products allows us to celebrate the passion and camaraderie that make golf so special, and we're thrilled to share them with fans at both events and nationwide."

In addition to the Ryder Cup, Sugarlands is proud to become the Official Moonshine of both the PGA of America and the PGA Championship. Sugarlands will continue to produce its PGA Championship-branded Lemonade Moonshine, which it has produced since 2022.

"We are incredibly excited to expand our partnership with Sugarlands to include golf's greatest team event in 2025," said PGA of America Senior Director, Global Partnerships Luke Reissman. "The Ryder Cup Cherry Limeade Moonshine is sure to be a favorite among golf enthusiasts across the country, and we look forward to spectators enjoying Sugarlands' exceptional spirits at Quail Hollow and Bethpage Black."

The 107th PGA Championship occurs May 12-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, will host the 2025 Ryder Cup September 23-28. Sugarlands cocktails will be served on course throughout both events.

Both PGA Championship Lemonade Moonshine and Ryder Cup Cherry Limeade Moonshine are available at Sugarlands Gatlinburg Distillery, at retailers nationwide and online at Sugarlands.com. To find a Sugarlands retailer near you, visit FindMoonshine.com.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Founded in 2014, Sugarlands produces a full line of craft moonshines and sippin' creams with flavors like Mark Roger's American Peach Moonshine, Butter Pecan Sippin' Cream, Banana Pudding Sippin' Cream and Appalachian Apple Pie Moonshine. Sugarlands also produces Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey, which has won multiple prestigious spirits awards, including Best Whiskey in the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards and two Double Gold Medals at the esteemed San Francisco World Spirits Competition (2021 and 2023).

In 2022, Sugarlands launched High Rock Vodka with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt. High Rock Vodka is distilled seven times and then triple-filtered using the Lincoln County Process.

Sugarlands' downtown Gatlinburg distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year. The distillery was voted the top craft spirits distillery tasting room in America by USA TODAY 10Best and is rated as TripAdvisor's number one thing to do in Gatlinburg and the world's top-rated distillery experience. A proud community supporter,

For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SugarlandsShine.

