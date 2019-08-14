Sugarlands Shine Expands Partnership with Talladega Superspeedway

GATLINBURG, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarlands Shine, the "Official Moonshine of NASCAR®," is excited to expand their partnership with Talladega Superspeedway with the "Sugarlands Shine Bar," which will debut in the track's Open Air Social Club as part of the all-new Talladega Garage Experience during the Oct. 11-13 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend.

The Sugarlands Shine Bar, which stretches 74 feet, will be an added attraction for fans who will be attending the Sugarlands Shine 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series™ race on Saturday, Oct. 12. Last fall, Sugarlands Distilling Company was named the Official Moonshine of Talladega Superspeedway as well as the entitlement partner for the Sugarlands Shine 250.

In addition to the Sugarlands Shine Bar in the Social Club, Sugarlands Shine will again have an activation on Talladega's Midway to share their award-winning moonshine with fans and will be expanding its footprint with yet another bar right on the famous infield "Talladega Boulevard." All three Sugarlands Shine bars will serve a collection of hand-crafted cocktails in souvenir Mason jars. Throughout the weekend fans will have the opportunity to meet moonshine legends from Discovery Channel's television show "Moonshiners."

Sugarlands will also be celebrating America's Heroes at the Sugarlands Shine 250. Hundreds of heroes from across the United States were nominated, and the public voted for six groups of heroes to win this experience of a lifetime: Lt. James and Laura Creed from Taunton, Mass.; Dawn Pletcher, founder of Goodies for our Troops from Wellsboro, Pa.; Msgt. Andrew Hale, US Air Force veteran from Nashville, Tenn.; Frank Griggs, Founder of Veterans Puppy for Life out of Denver, Colo.; The Wall Gang from Michigan City, Ind.; and Danny Shaw Jr. and Bryan Shaw, police officers from Dallas, Texas. They will enjoy a weekend of VIP experiences courtesy of Sugarlands Distilling Company's MoonShare give-back program. Msgt. Andrew Hale will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Sugarlands Shine 250.

Sugarlands Shine launched a limited-edition Corn Whiskey in April to celebrate 50 years of speed and shine at Talladega Superspeedway, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in October. This moonshine is the first in a series of NASCAR licensed moonshine for Sugarlands, and they will be releasing future 'shines with NASCAR tracks across the country beginning in January of 2020.

