SugarMeet, A New Rideshare-Style Dating App, Aims to Make Online Dating More Effective

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonely souls don't have to wait around anymore for their perfect match now that the SugarMeet online dating app has launched globally. Created by Donald Tan, this rideshare-style dating app aims to make online dating more effective and eliminate issues common to conventional dating apps such as long periods of silence and prevalent ghosting.

Sugar Meet

Founder Donald Tan is an engineer who is no stranger to dating apps — or the problems that come with them. Like most dating app users, Tan can get pretty busy, making it difficult to achieve the smooth, timely communication necessary for blossoming relationships. "It's not easy to spark chemistry if there isn't enough communication," Tan explains. "If both parties have to [wait] a long time [to] message back and forth, the chemistry might eventually disappear."

Actively responding to messages on a dating app is one of the best ways to keep the other party interested. However, most dating apps don't take this crucial element into consideration. This makes them less effective, especially for users who don't have tons of free time. Tan reveals that when it comes to online dating, failing to communicate in a clear and timely manner can have unhappy consequences: "Sometimes a conversation ends up with a ghosting," he says, "[or] you may get a response like, 'I thought you lost interest in me since you didn't actively respond to me.'"

The SugarMeet dating app was launched to offer a dating experience that allows people to communicate faster and better than conventional dating apps. Before rideshare apps came out, people had to stand on the street and wait for an empty taxi to come by if they wanted to go somewhere. With rideshare apps, all the user has to do is request a nearby car to come to pick them up.

This app works similarly to rideshare apps by enabling users to request a chat with others who are free and ready to talk. No long waits or lags in conversation — all one has to do is find some free time and request a chat. The SugarMeet system will match one with another who is also available.

Moreover, there's no worry about getting stuck chatting with someone they just don't click with. If individuals don't like the recommended user, they can simply request a new one and start chatting with someone else. It's that easy!

The app also offers convenient icebreakers to help start conversations quickly. This exclusive feature works by allowing people to post about a subject (an icebreaker) and share it with their potential matches. Any users interested in responding to the icebreaker can start a conversation with the user who posted it.

"SugarMeet enables users to…have a long conversation and know about each other quickly," says Tan. And with an increased focus on availability and communication, Tan hopes that dating app users will see more success.

SugarMeet download links:

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dating.meetby

Apple Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1473900934

Official site: https://SugarMeet.app/

PR Assets: https://SugarMeet.app/press.html

Contact:

Donald Tan

Co-founder of SugarMeet

Email address: [email protected]

Phone number: +1 (863) 204-6969

SOURCE Sugar Meet

Related Links

https://www.sugarmeet.app

