Sugarwish Celebrates 1,000,000th Candy Gift with Make-A-Wish® Delivering a Sweet Candy Land Playground Wish Come True

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish® and Sugarwish teamed up to make a young boy's Candy Land themed outdoor playground wish come true.

Over the last year, 3-year-old Michael who recently beat stage four kidney cancer rarely got to visit the playground due to his delicate immune system. His love for all things Candy Land flourished from his many hospital visits.

Michael Wish Reveal

During the heart-warming wish reveal, he smiled and giggled his way through his new backyard playground filled with his favorite goodies. He also enjoyed his own pop-up Sugarwish candy shop that included his favorite candies: a colorful assortment of fruity tootsie rolls, candy necklaces, salt water taffy, banaheads (and more!) – along with special treats for his dog, Tuka.

"This heart-warming story shows the magic that makes Make-A-Wish so special and why we feel so lucky to be partnering with them. We couldn't think of a sweeter way to deliver and celebrate our milestone 1,000,000th Sugarwish. Being able to deliver happiness and now hope is what we are all about." Elisabeth Vezzani, CEO and Co-Founder Sugarwish.

"These families have gone through a hard time and a wish is really essential to bring hope and joy in helping these kids have a little normalcy and some wonderfulness in their life," said Jessica Flores, wish coordinator at Make-A-Wish Colorado.

ABOUT SUGARWISH

Sugarwish is a Denver based, women-owned innovative gifting company with a unique gifting model that allows the RECIPIENT to choose their favorites. It's delightful "kid in a candy store" experience, combined with a robust Corporate Gifting Platform has made it the perfect go-to gift for individual consumers and businesses alike. For more information about Sugarwish visit: https://sugarwish.com/us/make-a-wish

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring the power of wishing to every eligible child because each step of the wish journey can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S. unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

