Sugarwish Partners with Make-A-Wish® to Deliver Happiness, Hope and Life-Changing Experiences One Sweet Gift at a Time

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sugarwish launched its partnership with Make-A-Wish® to help grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses, one sweet gift at a time. Sugarwish adds a pay-it-forward option for its corporate customers that allows gift recipients the choice to donate their gifts to Make-A-Wish.

"As a Company with a happiness mission, it's an honor to be partnering with a cause that is so closely aligned to what we do every day. Paying it forward via kindness, is what we are all about. Make-A-Wish has always been a dream partner of ours and being able to deliver happiness and joy during a time when families need it most is really special." - Elisabeth Vezzani, Co-Founder and CEO, Sugarwish.

The Make-A-Wish donation option extends to anyone with a Sugarwish Corporate account including all 59 Make-A-Wish chapters that are now able to send Sugarwishes to wish kids, and volunteers nationwide. This sweet partnership has grown organically as Sugarwishes were originally being sent to provide an extra bit of fun, happiness and joy along a wish kids' journey.

"Make-A-Wish relies on the generosity of corporate sponsors like Sugarwish to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We are thrilled for their support and partnership in helping to bring joy back into the lives of wish kids– many of whom go on to beat their illness and credit the wish experience as a turning point in their medical treatment journey."

For more about the partnership please visit: https://sugarwish.com/us/make-a-wish/

Sugarwish is a Denver based, women-owned innovative gifting company with a unique gifting model that allows the RECIPIENT to choose their favorites. It's delightful "kid in a candy store" experience, combined with a robust Corporate Gifting Platform has made it the perfect go-to gift for individual consumers and businesses alike. For more information about Sugarwish visit: Sugarwish.com

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring the power of wishing to every eligible child because each step of the wish journey can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S. unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

