FREMONT, N.H., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarycosmetics.com - Sugary Cosmetics announced the launch of the SWEETHEART COLLECTION, inspired by delicious conversation hearts.

The Sweetheart Collection launched yesterday 1-15-20 at 5:00 pm EST.

Sugary Cosmetics went all out for this collection. They designed a heart shaped palette with conversation hearts all over it. When creating the palette, Sugary Cosmetics wanted to combine the most popular Valentine's Day treats. To make this happen, they added a light chocolate scent to the palette. The palette has 18 shades, all with fun, flirty names, and it retails for $29.00.

The Sweetheart Collection also includes 3 styles lashes, 100 % Cruelty free. The lashes come in a beautiful heart shaped box with their names on top, just like a conversation heart. BFF, BADDIE and SWEETHEART are their names. What is loved about the lashes is being able to use them up to 25 times. Lashes retail for $12.00.

The Sweetheart Collection just keeps going. Sugary Cosmetics revealed a beautiful makeup brush set; 12 beautiful brushes with small hearts printed on them and a beautiful case to keep them safe. The brushes are cruelty free and only $28.00.

Sugary Cosmetics added extra accessories to go with this collection, like fun, heart shaped makeup brush cleaners and beauty sponges in a heart shape.

Visit sugarycosmetics.com to order and check their Instagram for more updates @sugarycosmetics

CEO and Founder Kathy Brogna started Sugary Cosmetics in 2019. Sugary Cosmetics considers all of their customers to be "sweethearts" and wants to provide a unique offering inspired by some of their favorite sweets. Sugary Cosmetics is "For A Sweeter You."

