Sugary Cosmetics Launched the "SWEETHEART COLLECTION"
The internet is going crazy over this conversation hearts inspired collection!
Jan 17, 2020, 09:37 ET
FREMONT, N.H., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarycosmetics.com - Sugary Cosmetics launched the SWEETHEART COLLECTION, inspired by delicious and famous conversation hearts.
Sugary Cosmetics went all out for this collection; they designed a heart shaped palette with conversation hearts all over it. When creating it, Sugary Cosmetics wanted to combine the most popular Valentine's day treats and to make this happen, they added a light chocolate scent to the palette. The palette has 18 shades all with fun flirty names and it retails for $29.00.
The SWEETHEART COLLECTION also includes 3 styles of lashes, 100 % cruelty free. The lashes come in a beautiful heart shaped box with their names on top, just like a conversation heart. BFF, BADDIE and SWEETHEART are their names. What we love about the lashes is being able to use them up to 25 times. Lashes retail for $12.00.
The sweetheart collection just keeps going! Sugary Cosmetics revealed a beautiful makeup brush set — 12 beautiful brushes with small hearts printed on them and a beautiful case to keep them safe. The brushes are cruelty free and only $28.00.
Sugary Cosmetics added extra accessories to go with this collection, like fun heart shaped makeup brush cleaners and beauty sponges in a heart shape.
Visit sugarycosmetics.com to order and check their Instagram for more updates @sugarycosmetics
CEO and Founder Kathy Brogna started Sugary Cosmetics in 2019. Sugary Cosmetics considers all of their customers to be "sweethearts" and wants to provide a unique offering inspired by some of their favorite sweets. Sugary Cosmetics is "For A Sweeter You."
Contact:
Sugary Cosmetics
978-891-4227
232644@email4pr.com
SOURCE Sugary Cosmetics
